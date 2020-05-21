‘We Bare Bears: The Movie’ Trailer Teases Cartoon Network’s Fun Feature Film

Cartoon Network’s beloved bears return big this summer with their first TV movie, We Bare Bears The Movie, available for purchase exclusively on digital platforms beginning Monday, June 8th. Created by Annie Award-winner Daniel Chong, and produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the movie follows Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear on their greatest adventure yet.

Eric Edelstein, Demetri Martin, and Bobby Moynihan return as the lovable bears Grizz, Ice and Panda, with recurring guest stars Cameron Esposito, Ellie Kemper, Jason Lee, Patton Oswalt, Mel Rodriguez and Charlyne Yi. The movie will also feature special guest stars such as Marc Evan Jackson and K-pop star Amber Liu. You can get a look at the lead trio themselves in the first trailer for the upcoming movie, along with a tease as to the adventures to come!

In We Bare Bears The Movie, when the bears’ love of food trucks and viral videos gets out of hand, it catches the attention of the menacing Agent Trout from the National Wildlife Control, who pledges to restore the “natural order” by separating them forever. Chased from their home, Grizz decides there’s only one thing they can do to find refuge – move to Canada! The Bears embark on an epic road trip filled with new friends, dangerous obstacles, and massive parties. But most importantly, the perilous journey will force the Bears to face how they first met and became brothers, in order to keep their family bond from splitting apart.

Check out the announcement trailer here:

“We hope that by accelerating the release of this wonderful, feel-good family TV movie, we can bring a little joy into homes sooner than originally planned,” Rob Sorcher, chief content officer, Cartoon Network.

We Bare Bears is a BAFTA Award-winning series about three brothers trying to fit in and make friends…which can be kind of hard to do when you’re a bear in a big city. Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear are masters of the selfie, fans of the food truck, and chasers of internet fame. While fairly savvy about the modern world, they always seem to find their way in to wild adventures and hilarious trouble. Grizzly, the oldest bear, leads his younger brothers, Panda and Ice Bear, with endless optimism that tends to result in disaster. We Bare Bears is created by Annie Award-winner, Daniel Chong and produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the movie will be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada on participating platforms including iTunes, Google Play and Amazon, for $14.99.