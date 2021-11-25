Cartoon Network's official Twitter released the first look at their new show We Baby Bears. The spin-off show has Manny Hernandez (Jean Jacket, Primal) as the showrunner, with Daniel Chong (We Bare Bears, Inside Out) as executive producer.

The trailer starts with the narrator introducing us to the Bare Bears, as they are reimagined for this show. Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear need a new place to live after it looks like they got kicked out of their home. They make a wish on a shooting star, which grants them a magical box that has the ability to send them to new worlds. We see them traveling to many new worlds, such as an island area, a cave full of glowing mushrooms, and a Veggie Village. In every new place, the bears try to get along with the residents there, trying to make it their new home. However, it appears that they will get into a lot of mayhem along the way.

We Baby Bears is a spin-off of the show We Bare Bears, which focuses on the Baby Bears as they travel to many new worlds in order to find a new home. According to Cartoon Network's description, "We Baby Bears follows Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear – as their younger baby selves – traveling in a magical box to fantastic new worlds searching for a place to call home. Along the way, they meet new friends, learn a few lessons and discover that “home” can mean wherever they are, as long as they’re together." The series is set to explore new and fun stories for the bear brothers as babies. The original series began on July 27, 2015, and ran for four seasons, with the final episode airing on May 27, 2019. In 2020, a movie called We Bare Bears: The Movie was released to serve as the series finale.

There is not an exact date for We Baby Bears, but it is slated for a 2022 release and will be available on Cartoon Network. Watch the trailer below:

