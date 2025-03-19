Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with Daisy Ridley, co-star Mark Coles Smith, and writer-director Zak Hilditch for We Bury the Dead at SXSW 205.

In the movie, Ridley plays Ava, a woman searching for her husband in the wake of a devastating zombie outbreak.

During this interview, Ridley, Smith, and Hilditch discuss zombie lore and rules, breaking away from clichés, preparation for the intense shoot, and what's up next for each of them.

Daisy Ridley has mastered the art of the Jedi in Star Wars, swam the English Channel, and she's even taken down criminal activists Die Hard-style. Even with all this, plus producing and acting, under her belt, this on-screen heroine has now conquered a "terrifying" new fear in We Bury the Dead. "I fought a lot of things—people and things—but it was intense."

From writer-director Zak Hilditch, We Bury the Dead follows Ava (Ridley) down a deadly highway in Tasmania as she searches desperately for her husband (Matt Whelan) after a devastating military accident. On the road, she encounters a man on his own journey, played by Brenton Thwaites (Maleficent), the undead, and other characters caught in the throes of the apocalypse, like Mark Coles Smith's (Akoni) harried soldier, Riley.

At SXSW 2025, Ridley, Hilditch, and Smith joined Steve Weintraub at the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center to celebrate the World Premiere of We Bury the Dead. During their conversation, the trio share the behind-the-scenes of filming an emotional zombie feature independently and how this story changes the rules of what we know about the walking dead. Check out the video above or the full transcript below to find out how they prepared for the intensity of this shoot, how the movie changed from its original draft, and what they've got in the works.

'We Bury the Dead' Makes Its Own Zombie Movie Rules

"We came up with something that hasn't really been done."

COLLIDER: I really want to start with congrats on the movie. I thought you guys did such a great job with it. It looks so much bigger than you clearly had the budget for, and I think people are going to be very surprised. I know what the movie's about, but everyone watching will not know anything, so how have you been describing the film to people?

ZAK HILDITCH: It's been an interesting one. Basically, it's about a woman named Ava who, after a cataclysmic event that her husband was caught up in, travels to Tasmania from America to find out if he's okay. When she gets there, it turns out some of the dead bodies aren’t staying down. That's giving the least spoilery version of the movie, but it's the sort of film where there are a lot of different ways you can explain what it is. It's a little bit of everything, which is the kind of eclectic film that I like. It's like I sort of throw a bit of the kitchen sink into this script. It's been inspired by films that I love, like 28 Days Later, for instance, a genre zombie movie, but with a twist and with something new to say and just done in an interesting new way, and told from a singular point of view, which I just love those ordinary people caught in extraordinary situation kinds of films.

Can we call this a zombie movie or you're not calling it a zombie movie?

HILDITCH: We've been calling it a Daisy Ridley zombie movie until the cows come home, so go nuts.

I don't have a problem when people mix it up on the zombie movies in terms of the types of zombies, in terms of the things that can happen, but there are a lot of people who care about rules, like the zombies need to move slowly like George Romero, and it needs to do certain things. I, of course, disagree. I welcome changes. Your film has different types of zombies, and there are different rules. Did you feel any concern? Because like I said, a lot of zombie fans want it a certain way.

HILDITCH: That's an interesting question because in early drafts of the script, there weren't even zombies, and then they started creeping their way in. I would never want to tell a clichéd zombie story; I only ever wanted to use them if they were going to work with the theme and the very story itself in a unique way. I think we came up with something that hasn't really been done before using the zombie lore in a way that hasn't really been done. The rules of all of that are done in a slightly skewed way, which I'm definitely not going to spoil right now, but I hope that audiences are going to be pretty into the way we went about it.

I really dug the choices that you made. For the two of you, I'm sure you've read a lot of scripts. What was it about this one that said, “Yes, I'm doing this?”

DAISY RIDLEY: In the most broad of terms, I just like what I like, and I like all sorts of different things, but I really liked this. It's interesting because my mom and sister have both watched the film now, and my sister's reaction was, “Oh, that's so scary,” and my mom's reaction was, “Oh, that was so sad.” I think it was that combination of things that really spoke to me because there are 100 different ways you could describe the movie, but at the center of it is a woman who is trying to find an answer, and in doing so, she's also seeking forgiveness. There's so much that she's searching for, and along the way, she has other things to deal with. It's such a beautiful combination of all of those things and her dogged determination to find her husband, regardless of how she finds him, not knowing what that ending was going to be.

Then, I love the fact that, for a moment, it becomes a bit of a road movie, and then the sequence that we have together feels like tonally such a shift. It was strange; I left filming this to come here last year, did this insane journey, then flew back to Australia, and the following week, we had our stuff together. It's also interesting the themes of fear and who is representing fear in a very real way. So, the stuff we have together felt tangibly so terrifying in a very guttural way. It was such a broad range of things that I loved about the script, and then filming it, all of those things were heightened.

MARK COLES SMITH: I've just always wanted to be in a zombie movie.