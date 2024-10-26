Star Wars standout Daisy Ridley is back on the big screen this weekend with the release of her new film, Magpie. Written by her husband, Tom Bateman based on an original idea she conceived, the film is described as halfway between a noir and a dark thriller in which she plays a lonely mother whose life has been put on hold by a husband who's entering a relationship with the actress playing their daughter's mother. Next on the docket for her, however, is a project that promises to be even more devastating - We Bury the Dead. The zombie genre film will soon make its world premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival on November 1, tackling grief through a woman who's searching for her spouse who may or may not still be alive.

During a Q&A hosted by Collider's Steve Weintraub after our early screening of Magpie in NYC, Ridley shared a bit about her new feature and her "sad, sad" character Ava. The conversation about We Bury the Dead didn't start with the film itself though. While discussing her lack of an acting process, Ridley described her headspace, or attempt at maintaining a headspace, for the emotional project. The film puts her character through the wringer in her search for her husband and she wanted to stay in that melancholy mindset for as much of the production as possible to push her performance as Ava further:

"You know how some people have an incredibly specific thing, and they have a smell, and they have a song that they listen to? I want to do that, and I've tried. Also, on the last job I did, which is called We Bury the Dead, I named my character 'Sad, Sad, Ava' because she's having a tough time, and I thought, 'You know what? I'm going to go into this, and maybe I'm going to maintain something.' Not that I wanted to be grumpy, but I was like, 'Maybe I'll be one of those people who like to stay a bit in the headspace of it.' And then I don't do that either. So, I don't collect anything and don't have a process."

What Is 'We Bury the Dead' About?

We Bury the Dead intertwines grief, survival, and the undead as Ridley's Ava desperately seeks out her husband by joining a body retrieval unit. All she wants is closure after a military experiment decimates the surrounding population, but even that becomes a chilling task when the bodies she's laying to rest begin showing signs of life. The suspense hangs over Ava throughout her search as she's constantly left to wonder whether the love of her life is dead, alive, or something much worse. Ridley compared the story to a road trip movie where the ultimate destination is an answer and the journey is all about preparing herself for that information. In between this focus on grief and acceptance, however, is a haunting thriller that she says features increasingly terrifying undead:

"In We Bury the Dead, I play a woman called Ava, who we learn has traveled to Tasmania because there has been a catastrophic incident that has killed a lot of people on the island, but not quite killed a lot of people on the island. So, she has gone to try and find her husband because she doesn't know if he is fully gone or not quite gone. Over the course of the time when she's trying to find him, she finds out she can't go to where he is, so it becomes a bit of a road movie because she escapes with the help of a wonderful man. He's played by a guy called Brenton Thwaites. Such a great guy. He’s so sweet. But the zombies start quite docile and then, as time goes on, it gets a little scarier. So, it's an amazing genre zombie movie, but also it's a meditation on grief and searching for something and searching for an answer, and if the answer is difficult, what do you do with the answer?"

Zak Hilditch wrote and directed the film, which marks his first directorial effort since 2019's Rattlesnake. He's previously tackled loosely similar themes to We Bury the Dead through his 2013 sci-fi thriller These Final Hours starring Nathan Phillips and Angourie Rice. Instead of a wife searching for her husband, however, that film takes place in the hours before the end of the world as a self-obsessed man who was initially bound for the planet's biggest party instead decides to help a young girl find her father and finds redemption in the process. Hilditch's latest features Ridley and Thwaites alongside Mark Coles Smith, Kym Jackson, Matt Whelan, Deanna Cooney, and Holly Hargreaves.

We Bury the Dead premieres on November 1 at the Adelaide Film Festival. There's no date set for when it could hit theaters. In the meantime, Ridley's latest film Magpie is in theaters now. You can watch our exclusive Q&A with Ridley, Tom Bateman, and Shazad Latif below.

