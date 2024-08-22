The Big Picture Daisy Ridley stars in new film We Bury The Dead where she battles zombies in a post-apocalyptic world full of mystery and danger.

Director Zak Hilditch praises Ridley's performance, calling her "perfect mix of vulnerability, grit, and determination" for the role of Ava.

We Bury The Dead explores themes of grief and loss as Ava searches for her missing husband in a world overrun by the undead.

Star Wars fans are eagerly anticipating Daisy Ridley's return as Rey to the beloved franchise with a new Star Wars project that will mark the beginning of an all-new era in the universe as fans know it. However, with that project still a ways away from hitting our screens, the actress is keeping fans entertained with a series of non-galaxy but equally entertaining projects. The biopic Young Woman and the Sea and Sundance darling, Sometimes I Think About Dying count among her recent critically acclaimed films. Now that list looks to grow further with an upcoming zombie survival thriller that will pit the actresses against zombies. First-look images of Ridley's character in the film titled We Bury The Dead have been unveiled via Variety ahead of its world premiere at Australia‘s Adelaide Film Festival this November.

We Bury The Dead will examine grief, loss, and the undead. Ridley plays the central character Ava, a desperate woman who is determined to find her husband dead or alive in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment that has decimated the population of Tasmania. Her quest leads her to join a "body retrieval unit," where she is one of many charged with burying the corpses. However, her search takes a chilling turn as she begins to discover signs of life on some of the corpses.

Though weary from all the burying, Ava appears rather unfazed by this otherworldly threat as the images see her ready to take on the zombies with an ax in hand. However, the plot teases that Ava will be "forced to make peace with her own unfinished business in the face of futility." The project is written and directed by Zak Hilditch who earlier said of Ridley's performance: “Having Daisy play the role of Ava is an absolute dream come true. She embodies the perfect mix of vulnerability, grit, and determination that Ava exudes throughout the film.”

Who Is Behind 'We Bury The Dead'?

Close

Writer-director Hilditch is best recognized for the critically acclaimed Stephen King adaptation, 1922 (2017). Hilditch possesses an affinity for the mysterious, as evidenced in his portfolio, which includes the well-received post-apocalyptic thriller, These Final Hours, and the Netflix horror Rattlesnake starring Theo Rossi (Emily the Criminal).

We Bury The Dead was filmed within the space of one month in Albany, Western Australia. In addition to Ridley, the cast also includes Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin) Brenton Thwaites (Titans) Kym Jackson, Matt Whelan, Deanna Cooney, and Holly Hargreaves. The project reunites Hilditch with Ross Dinerstein, the producer of the Netflix rom-com, Players starring Gina Rodriguez. Other producers include The Penguin Empire’s Kelvin Munro and Grant Sputore.

We Bury The Dead will premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival this November. A release date is yet to be set but should likely accompany a trailer coming soon. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.