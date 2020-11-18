New images from Robert Rodriguez's Netflix movie We Can Be Heroes reveal the grown-up versions of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Netflix has released three new images from Robert Rodriguez's forthcoming We Can Be Heroes and they're all about our beloved Sharkboy and Lavagirl. Over the summer at Comic-Con 2020, we learned Sharkboy and Lavagirl would make an appearance in Rodriguez's new movie. The duo's return makes total sense considering We Can Be Heroes is set in the same universe as 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, the movie which first introduced us to the kid superheroes.

But Sharkboy and Lavagirl are kids no more. The new photo of the superhero team reveals Sharkboy and Lavagirl are now grown-ups with new and improved superhero costumes. Taylor Dooley is back after 15 years to reprise the role of Lavagirl. As for Sharkboy, it looks like the role first played by Taylor Lautner has been recast with JJ Dashnaw stepping in. Additional images from We Can Be Heroes also showcase Lavagirl in action and tease Sharkboy and Lavagirl's daughter, Guppy (Vivien Blair), riding a shark. (I would like to take a moment to announce that I am officially #TeamGuppy and cannot wait to see her use that shark to save the day.)

Image via Netflix

Dooley, Dashnaw, and Blair join an incredible cast for We Can Be Heroes. In addition the this trio of stars, the We Can Be Heroes cast includes Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, Adriana Barraza, and Christopher McDonald. We Can Be Heroes follows a group of children, all the offspring of the world's biggest superheroes, who must come together to fight a group of alien invaders after the aforementioned intergalactic baddies take their parents as prisoners.

We Can Be Heroes premieres on Netflix on January 1, 2021. See the other images of Lavagirl and Guppy from Robert Rodriguez's movie below. For more, check out the first images released for We Can Be Heroes featuring Pedro Pascal.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

