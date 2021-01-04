Good news, tiny superheroes (and parents of tiny superheroes)! Netflix announced its plans to develop a sequel to We Can Be Heroes, the new family adventure film from writer/director Robert Rodriguez. The streamer revealed its plans earlier today on Twitter.

The film is itself sort of a sequel to Rodriguez’s Spy Kids franchise and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, featuring characters from both properties (although Taylor Lautner conspicuously declined to return as Sharkboy). We Can Be Heroes focuses on a group of super-powered kids whose superhero parents get taken hostage by alien invaders, leaving it up to them to save the day. The movie premiered on Netflix Christmas Day, and, according to the streamer, it was viewed by 44 million households just last week. That’s a massive number, and while I tend to take Netflix's self-reporting with a grain of salt, it actually makes a lot of sense - there were a lot of kids sitting at home with nothing to do over winter break, and a visually snazzy new superhero movie in the Spy Kids universe is exactly the kind of thing they’d watch on repeat until school starts.

In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Rodriguez revealed that he already has plans in mind for future installments, and that he would absolutely return to direct a potential sequel. Rodriguez is also on the hook as executive producer for the Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, so 2021 is going shaping up to be a pretty busy year at Troublemaker Studios. Rodriguez is the king of shooting things incredibly quickly, so odds are he’ll have 80% of We Can Be Heroes 2 done by the time you finish reading this.

