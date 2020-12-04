Netflix has released the trailer for Robert Rodriguez’ We Can Be Heroes, a quasi-sequel to his 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. The new film follows a group of kids whose parents are superheroes, but are kidnapped when aliens invade Earth. That leaves it up to the new generation of superpowered children to save their parents and the world.

This looks pretty cute. I never saw Sharkboy and Lavagirl, but I did enjoy Rodriguez’ Spy Kids movies, which have a similar premise. Watching the trailer for We Can Be Heroes, there’s also a bit of a Sky High vibe, although skewing slightly younger as child superheroes try to rescue their parents from the baddies. It all looks fun and should be a nice way to entertain the kids after they’ve opened all their presents on Christmas. It’s a smart release play by Netflix, especially if it can cash in on a bit of nostalgia folks have for Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Check out the We Can Be Heroes trailer below. The film arrives on Netflix globally on December 25th and stars YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Christopher McDonald, and Adriana Barraza.

Here’s the official synopsis for We Can Be Heroes:

When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they're going to save their parents, they'll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team. Full of action and heart, WE CAN BE HEROES is directed by Robert Rodriguez (SPY KIDS, THE ADVENTURES OF SHARKBOY AND LAVAGIRL) and also stars Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, and Adriana Barraza.

