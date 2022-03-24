Encanto is the latest Disney movie to sweep the nation and fans are being treated with a performance of the hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" at the 94th Oscars ceremony! But, even better, the song will be the first time that the song is performed live with the cast from the film! The song, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has risen to the top of the charts thanks to apps like TikTok and fans constantly listening to it over and over again so this is an exciting bit of news!

The cast includes Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, and Diane Guerrero and, for fans of the movie, this will be the first time the group joins together to sing! While not nominated for Best Original Song, it's undeniable the power that "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has had on audiences. "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto is nominated for Best Original Song this year and at least with the "We Don't Talk About Bruno" performance, we won't need an entire box of tissues.

Becky G and Luis Fonsi are joining the cast in the performance and it's impressive to hear the different layers to the song while watching Encanto so seeing it live is going to be an entirely new level of impressive!

The Oscars are back to almost normal this year with having three different hosts (Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall) and it's going to be a jammed back event to celebrate the best movies of 2021. Hopefully, Encanto takes home some of the big awards it is up for because it is, obviously, one of the best animated movies out there right now.

Miranda bottled magic with the music bringing the Madrigal family to life and the magic of Encanto isn't just specific to the movie. It branches into how many people have fallen in love with this soundtrack and we can't wait to see how the cast all performs together!

