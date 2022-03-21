We Feed People begins by throwing the audience right into the world of chef José Andrés and his incredible humanitarian aid organization, World Central Kitchen. Andrés is trying to give over a thousand meals to the people of Wilmington, North Carolina during their 2018 flood when he states, “we don’t just feed people, we create systems.” In this documentary from Ron Howard, we see how Andrés isn’t just the man going to the areas of the world that need it most to feed them (Andrés had to miss the SXSW debut of We Feed People, since he’s currently helping in Ukraine), he’s trying to help build infrastructure that will help these troubled areas for years to come.

In 1993, Andrés came to DC and quickly became a celebrity chef with his experimental tapas and larger-than-life attitude. However, with the Haiti earthquake in 2010, Andrés decided to use his talents for people at the worst moments in their life, helping feed and assist people in places that had been decimated by various disasters. Through We Feed People, Howard shows how impressive and powerful Andrés’ operation is, often covering large areas that need disaster relief. At certain points in We Feed People, even the Red Cross and Salvation Army are asking for help from Andrés in these truly awful times.

Very early on, We Feed People makes it clear that this is a purely selfless act for Andrés and his team, as they’re simply trying to offer assistance where assistance is truly needed. One of the members of the World Central Kitchen states that Andrés isn’t a white savior, coming to these areas with whatever he wants to cook. Andrés takes care to learn what the locals would want, crafting comfort meals for people who need comfort. When Andrés is accused of using this aid as a way to get rich, the viewer can see the frustration and pain from a man who just wants to do what’s right.

Howard does occasionally explore the life of Andrés, his family growing up, as well as his wife and kids and how they deal with their father going to these areas, but Howard, rightfully, mostly keeps the focus on the World Central Kitchen and their efforts. In the aforementioned arrival in Wilmington, when asked who he is by a reporter, Andrés simply says “José” at first, a sign that he doesn’t want the credit for the efforts, he simply wants to shed a light on the help that these areas and WCK needs.

Howard mostly focuses on the various staggering situations Andrés throws himself into. One of their biggest challenges comes in the form of relief to Puerto Rico in 2017 due to Hurricane Maria, where Andrés and his team have to assist several unreachable islands, find a kitchen large enough to feed everyone, and also set up kitchens for people to be able to cook for themselves. It’s a massive accomplishment, and even though Andrés can get understandably heated with the frustrations and problems that need to be solved, what Andrés and World Central Kitchen is accomplishing is nothing short of a miracle.

Even during the pandemic, Andrés shows how he and his team are trying to help some of the worst affected areas, but also attempting to keep food industry workers employed and helping. As Andrés says, “food is a great agent of change,” and while Andrés states that his goal is to solve world hunger, by the end of We Feed People, you’ll believe that he’s the guy that could actually get this gigantic goal accomplished.

Rating: B

We Feed People debuted at the 2022 SXSW festival.

