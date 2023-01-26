Today brought the arrival of the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming supernatural comedy feature, We Have a Ghost, and to accompany that, we’re happy to share a fresh batch of newly released images. Starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) as a silent and comedically spooky ghost named Ernest, the film also stars Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as the father of the family who has just moved into Ernest’s haunted domain.

Based on Geoff Manaugh’s short story, Ernest, the feature centers on a family who has unknowingly moved into a haunted house. When the youngest son, Kevin (Niles Fitch) learns from his schoolmates that their new residency has been dubbed “the house of death,” he ventures into the attic on a ghost-hunting quest. When Kevin discovers a mute and not-so-scary ghost named Ernest (Harbour), he films their interaction and then uploads it onto YouTube. The family becomes an overnight sensation with everyone, including a wacky psychic played by our queen Jennifer Coolidge, wanting a piece of Ernest. But, with others having malicious intent for the spirit, can Kevin and his companions help Ernest before it’s too late?

Today’s wide array of pictures shows off the feature’s main cast with the family being the main focus. One shot reveals Kevin in the driver’s seat of a car with Ernest hanging out the back enjoying the breeze as it passes through his body while two others capture the family’s reaction to laying eyes on Ernest while Kevin’s older brother (Jahi Winston) catches it all on camera. And, what would an image gallery be without shots of Coolidge in character? One shot features the psychic powdering her face and the other shows her seated under bright lights and looking perplexed alongside Mackie.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Violent Night 2': Writers Returning for Sequel Says Director Tommy Wirkola

Along with Harbour, Mackie, Coolidge, Fitch, and Winston, the film will also star Erica Ash as the family’s mother and Tig Notaro as the leader of a ghost-hunting squad. The ensemble cast includes Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, and Steve Coulter. Along with writing and directing, Christopher Landon also serves as an executive producer alongside Korey Budd, Geoff Manaugh, Isaac Klausner, John Fischer, and Nathan Miller. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Halsted Pictures’ Dan Halsted produce.

We Have a Ghost promises to be another hit within Landon’s horror comedy catalog with the director receiving love from both critics and audiences for his creation of other features including Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2U, and Freaky. While fans have long been anticipating a third installment to round out the Happy Death Day franchise by way of a trilogy, Landon recently revealed that the chances were unfortunately growing slimmer by the minute. Luckily for us, We Have a Ghost will be dropping onto Netflix very soon on February 24.

Check out the latest lineup of photos below.

8 Images