Netflix has shared a brand-new trailer for its upcoming dramedy film We Have a Ghost. The trailer comes a little less than a month ahead of the David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Anthony Mackie (Falcon and the Winter Soldier) starring film's release on Netflix, which is set to premiere on February 24.

Based on the short story Ernest written by Geoff Manaugh and published by Vice in 2017, the story of We Have a Ghost follows the family of Mackie's character as they learn that a friendly-looking ghost named Ernest, played by Harbour, is haunting them after moving into a new home. The family becomes overnight social media stars when they share the videos of the ghost, but when the family decide to look into the ghost's mysterious past, they become the targets of the CIA.

The Team Behind We Have a Ghost

The film is written and directed by Christopher Landon, who is most well known for his well-received slasher comedy films such as Happy Death Day, its sequel Happy Death Day 2U, and Freaky, to name a few, with this film set to be a bit of a change in genre and scenery for the writer-director. In a previous interview with Empire Magazine earlier this month, he spoke on this change, saying, “I really wanted to flex certain muscles that I felt like I had, but I hadn’t been able to use yet,” Landon said about the change in genre from his previous works. “One of those being this big, sweeping, emotional story that really pays off at the end.”

Image via Netflix

In addition to these two roles, he will also serve as executive producer on the project alongside the short story's original other Manaugh, John Fischer, Korey Budd, and Nathan Miller. Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce for Temple Hill alongside Dan Halsted. Starring in the film alongside Barbour and Mackie are Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, and rising young actor Jahi Di’Allo Winston. The rest of the cast for the upcoming film includes Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse), Isabella Russo (Crashing), Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Steve Coulter (The Conjuring), and Faith Ford.

We Have A Ghost will start streaming exclusively on Netflix on February 24. You can check out the brand new trailer for the upcoming film starring Mackie and Harbour down below.