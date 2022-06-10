Fans of the British cat-and-mouse drama series don't have to wait long as We Hunt Together, makes a return to television with its second season and a new release date. Now set for release on July 1, the announcement comes with a new trailer which offers exciting footage of what to expect after the shocking finale of Season 1.

The new trailer, posted on Showtime's YouTube page, offers plenty of thrilling footage with the return of Season 1 characters DS Lola Franks (Eve Myles) and DI Jackson Mendy (Babou Ceesay) facing against a new serial killer, The Birdman who hides his identity behind a rubber bird mask.

The trailer also gives viewers a look at the return of Freddy Lane (Hermione Corfield), now cleared of her crimes, who appeared in the last season as part of a murderous duo alongside her partner in crime, Baba (Dipo Ola). The premise of the first season revolved around a cat-and-mouse chase between two detectives and the murderous duo, but now with the death of Baba and the appearance of the Bird Man, the duo's chase just got more complicated.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: 'We Hunt Together' Star Hermione Corfield on Not Being the Damsel in Distress

Season 2 looks to raise the stakes higher with the inclusion of the new serial that appears to be a threat to both of the two leads and Freddy. While the footage doesn't offer much plot details, it does give a good look at what viewers can expect from this season's antagonist. The extent of the murders and the identity of The Birdman are yet to be known, but only time will tell for the mystery to unwrap.

We Hunt Together is created by Gaby Hull and stars Ceesay, Myles, Corfield, Ola, Vicki Pepperdine, Babirye Bukilwa, Steffan Rhodri, and Sharlene Whyte.

All episodes of We Hunt Together Season 2 will be available to stream on Showtime on July 1 and will return on-air on July 3. Check out the trailer and synopsis below: