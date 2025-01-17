We Kill Them All has the groundwork for what could be a compelling thriller. Director Jeremy Drummond and screenwriter Nicole Field ensure that they take time for the audience to get to know the film's two leads, while also presenting an intriguing premise that should make for an exciting film if executed well. But, unfortunately, We Kill Them All doesn't know how to escalate its story beyond its initial premise, fumbling to make this concept work once it has been laid out. While the movie seems to that that less is more, the weaknesses of the film prove that isn't the case with this film.

What Is 'We Kill Them All' About?

We Kill Them All tells the story of Megan (Chloe McClay), a woman who has a problematic relationship with her father, but is willing to meet him halfway to try to rekindle their connection after her mother's death. She decides to meet him at a resort, but is surprised when she and her girlfriend Lane (Emma Newton) arrive and discover criminals from her father's past have taken over the place. They are looking for something the old man is hiding, and they won't leave until they find it.

We Kill Them All's best quality is that both director Drummond and screenwriter Field dedicate a good portion of the movie letting us get to know Megan and Lane. At the beginning of the movie, we get to dive a bit into both women's personalities, the dynamics of their relationship, and even some small strains in their past. At the same time, Drummond chooses an approach that helps make We Kill Them All intriguing, by kicking off the story with two different storylines that at first don't seem connected at all. At the very least, this choice makes you curious to discover how the stories will merge.

After Roping Us In, 'We Kill Them All' Drags On

However, as soon as Megan and Lane arrive at the resort, they are restrained and forced to cooperate with the bad guys. So the film becomes a matter of how long you can tolerate a thug brandishing a gun in someone's face threateningly and how many times two women can escape and be captured again. And all of that happens. A lot.

When We Kill Them All does try to escalate its violence, it's done so poorly that it isn't believable. For example: in one moment that is supposed to be gruesome, Lane has both her hands tied together with barbed wire. However, when you have a clear view of her wrists with the dried blood, it's obvious that there are no cuts whatsoever. It may seem small, but it's something that takes you out of the movie and reminds you that none of this is real.

Additionally, We Kill Them All never establishes if the gang that takes over the resort is a bunch of sadists or just plain dumb. They let the girls escape several times, rarely make good on their threats, and their excuse to keep traumatizing them is that they are holding back valuable information. However, they don't seem to know how to extract that information, and after an overnight session of torment, anyone would at least consider that maybe the women don't know about what they're looking for.

We Kill Them All would greatly benefit if Field was able to take the story to another level. Megan's relationship with her father ends up not becoming very relevant to the overall story, and to have villains who don't seem to know what they're doing is rarely a good sign. The movie's fear of taking risks ends up undermining all the work that is done for us to get involved with the characters, leaving us with a thriller that isn't all that thrilling, merely flat and disappointing.

