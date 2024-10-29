Already looking to break many records, John Crowley's We Live in Time has become one of the most talked about limited-release movies of the year, with a Box Office run that has so far exceeded expectations including a fifth-place finish at the most recent Box Office weekend, outperforming Terrifier 3 and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Currently, the film sits on a global haul of $12 million made almost entirely from domestic sales, which will be no surprise given the film is yet to be released in many countries, including lead pair Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's United Kingdom.

It is the former of the leading duo that is about to earn an even greater accolade thanks to the rom-com-drama, with Garfield officially set to surpass a major career Box Office milestone. In total, Garfield's domestic haul as an actor is about to hit the $1.5 billion mark, with just $7 million needed from We Live in Time to achieve the target. This eye-popping total comes from just nineteen movies to date, starting with 2007's Lions for Lambs and reaching an $800 million peak with 2022's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield Felt Drawn to 'We Live in Time'

It should come as no surprise to learn that the leading duo of Garfield and Pugh are two of the biggest factors in the appeal of this comedy-drama. Two of the most exciting actors working today, the pair ooze chemistry throughout this film without ever straying from the very real relationship at the story's core. Although the tale is one well worth indulging in, it's thanks to Garfield and Pugh's star names that We Live in Time is able to be so successful in theaters given its relatively small size. Despite being on a break when the movie was looking to cast, the project was too good to turn down for Garfield, something he mentioned in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub:

"I was in the middle of taking some time to myself. I wasn't really eager to get back to work. I was kind of resting and reflecting on life, giving myself some space to figure out where I was, who I was, and what actually mattered to me. Then I've been willing to work with John again since Boy A, 16 years ago. I read the script, and I thought, "This might fit in with my break." In a way, it would feel like the continuation of my break. This will feel like a nice, gentle... This feels in the flow of where I'm at. It actually feels like it might be a part of the healing of whatever I was going through, and it was. It absolutely was. It was joyful. It was a vehicle and a vessel where I could explore loss and love, and the cost of living life to its fullest. The reality, the set-up that, if we love things, if we love people, if we love life, then baked into that is the loss of the very things we love. There's no way around it, so let's celebrate."

Andrew Garfield's domestic haul as an actor is about to hit the $1.5 billion mark. You can catch his latest film, We Live in Time, in theaters now.

8 10 We Live in Time We Live in Time follows Tobias, a recent divorcee, and Almut, an unstoppable and witty chef. Their chance encounter leads to a transformative relationship, with the narrative offering glimpses into their lives as they fall in love and build a family. However, a difficult truth challenges their strong bond. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director John Crowley Cast Florence Pugh , Andrew Garfield , Adam James , Marama Corlett , Aoife Hinds , Nikhil Parmar , Heather Craney , Sarah Moyle Runtime 107 Minutes Main Genre Romance Writers Nick Payne Character(s) Almut , Tobias , Simon Maxon , Adrienne Duvall , Skye , Sanjaya , Buffy Jones Expand

