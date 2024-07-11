Two of your favorite Marvel stars are teaming up for a new romantic drama in We Live in Time. Directed by Brooklyn filmmaker, John Crowley, We Live in Time sees Black Widow star Florence Pugh and The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield play an unlikely couple bound together by chance. With one being an executive chef and the other being the recent subject of a divorce, the journey the two will embark on will intertwine their lives forever.

We Live in Time will be BAFTA winner John Crowley's first feature film since 2019's The Goldfinch. The return of an acclaimed director coupled with beloved stars like Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield make We Live in Time one of the most anticipated romance films of 2024. To learn more about this ambitious romantic project, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about We Live in Time.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield will be hit with the fast-moving vehicle that is love when We Live in Time on Friday, October 11, 2024. The film is also set to hold its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 6.

6 Where Can You Watch 'We Live in Time'?

We Live in Time will be debuting exclusively in theaters via a limited theatrical release starting this October. This means the romantic drama will be released the same weekend as the seasonally appropriate Terrifier 3, the LEGO-themed Pharrell Williams documentary Piece by Piece, and the anime feature film event My Hero Academia: You're Next. We Live in Time will also be released one week after Joker: Folie à Deux, which is expected to be a box office juggernaut much like the supervillain origin story that preceded it.

5 Does 'We Live in Time' Have a Trailer?

A24 released the first trailer for We Live in Time on July 10, 2024, officially introducing the unlikely love story between Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield). Their story begins when Almut, a professional chef, accidentally hits Tobias, a recent divorcée, with her car. This kicks off an unlikely friendship for the two, which eventually becomes much more romantic. Over the course of the next several years, the relationship between Almut and Tobias is filled with highs and lows. This includes the birth of their beloved daughter alongside Almut getting some devastating medical news.

4 Who Stars in 'We Live in Time'?

Leading the cast of We Live in Time are Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, both of whom are Academy Award nominees. Pugh has become one of the most recognizable stars in the industry today, having previously made a huge impression in recent hit projects like Little Women, Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two, and more. Her character of Yelena Belova has also become a fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to her appearances in Black Widow and Hawkeye, and Pugh is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Thunderbolts.

Andrew Garfield requires no introduction either. One of the numerous beloved actors to play Peter Parker on the big screen, Garfield's Spider-Man made a huge impression in the two The Amazing Spider-Man films and Spider-Man: No Way Home. In addition, Garfield is a two-time Oscar nominee thanks to his performances in Hacksaw Ridge and tick, tick... BOOM! Andrew Garfield is also set to star in the upcoming Carl Sagan biopic, Voyagers.

Also starring in We Live in Time are:

Vigil star Adam James

Derry Girls star Aoife Hinds

Blood Drive star Maaramaa Corlett

Vera Drake star Heather Craney

Gran Turismo star Nikhil Parmar

The Sandman star Kevin Brewer

3 What Is 'We Live in Time' About?

The official plot synopsis for We Live in Time reads as follows:

Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together -- falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family -- a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

2 Who Is Making 'We Live in Time'?

Helming directing duties is John Crowley, whose filmmaking resume includes Brooklyn, Boy A, Closed Circuit, and more. While Crowley hasn't directed a feature film in five years, he has been actively working in the television industry with shows like True Detective and Black Mirror. The screenplay for We Live in Time was penned by The Crown and Wanderlust screenwriter Nick Payne. The film is also being executive produced by Ron Halpern (Wicked Little Letters), David Kimbangi (The Zone of Interest), Ollie Madden (Poor Things), and Joe Naftalin (Back to Black).

We Live in Time will also feature:

Cinematography by Stuart Bentley (Black Mirror)

(Black Mirror) Editing by Justine Wright (Luther: The Fallen Sun)

(Luther: The Fallen Sun) Production Design by Alice Normington (Suffragette)

(Suffragette) Art Direction by Lissa Lamona (Sex Education)

(Sex Education) Costume Design by Liza Bracey (Pennyworth)

1 When and Where Did 'We Live in Time' Film?

Pre-production on We Live in Time began in early 2023, and while the exact filming dates have not been officially disclosed online, the movie conducted the bulk of its filming in its country of origin - the United Kingdom.