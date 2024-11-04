A24 movies may not have the same reputation as major box office juggernauts like Marvel or Star Wars films, but one of its most recent outings has recently become one of the studio’s highest-grossing movies ever. We Live in Time collected another $3.5 million during its fourth full weekend in theaters and is officially one of A24’s 15 highest-earning movies at the domestic box office. Thanks to its strong fourth weekend total, We Live in Time climbed all the way from the #20 spot to the #15 spot, passing Spring Breakers, Room, MaXXXine, The Green Knight, and The Whale. We Live in Time will next pass The Farwell (2019), which it’s only a few thousand behind, and Priscilla (2023), which it will need another $3 million to overcome.

In addition to becoming one of the top 15 biggest A24 movies ever, We Live in Time is currently #55 on the 2024 box office rankings, an impressive feat for a film with a limited release. We Live in Time has already earned more than Harold and the Purple Crayon, the major flop starring Zachary Levi which recently began streaming on Netflix and jumped into the top 10. If We Live in Time can cobble together another $2 million, it will scoot past Ordinary Angels, the drama film starring Reacher legend Alan Ritchson and Hilary Swank. In addition to passing Harold and the Purple Crayon, We Live in Time also had no trouble overcoming Borderlands, the Lionsgate flick which cost more than $100 million to make but finished its domestic theatrical run with only $15 million.

Who Stars in ‘We Live in Time’?

Much of We Live in Time’s box office success can be attributed to its two leads, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, who are two of the biggest movie stars on the planet. Garfield is best known for playing Spider-Man in both Amazing Spider-Man films, and also for his Oscar nominations in Hacksaw Ridge and tick, tick… BOOM!. Pugh was also nominated for an Oscar for her work in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, and she’s famous for her role as Yelena Belova in the MCU. She also recently starred in Oppenheimer in 2023 and Dune: Part Two earlier this year.

We Live in Time is now playing in limited theaters.

8 10 We Live in Time We Live in Time follows Tobias, a recent divorcee, and Almut, an unstoppable and witty chef. Their chance encounter leads to a transformative relationship, with the narrative offering glimpses into their lives as they fall in love and build a family. However, a difficult truth challenges their strong bond. Director John Crowley Cast Florence Pugh , Andrew Garfield , Adam James , Marama Corlett , Aoife Hinds , Nikhil Parmar , Heather Craney , Sarah Moyle Runtime 107 Minutes Writers Nick Payne

