Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer We Live in Time is perhaps the best romantic drama in a long time. Directed by John Crowley, the movie tells a heart-wrenching story of love, loss, and hope and has been widely appreciated by fans and critics alike worldwide. While the movie had a limited theatrical release, it has garnered rave reviews and has been quiet profitable at the box office. The movie gave fans a solid reason to ugly cry in public and now it has arrived on Prime Video to bawl one’s eyes out at home too.

For fans of the movie and for the ones who haven’t seen it yet, the movie is now available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. We Live in Time has a 78 percent Rotten Tomatoes score while the audience score sits as high as 83 percent. It has grossed 29 million at the box office despite a limited release and became one of the highest-grossing A24 movies ever. The feature is being praised for its performances, direction, and non-linear storytelling. For fans of the genre, it’ll be a perfect watch this holiday season.

What’s ‘We Live in Time’ About?

We Live in Time follows Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield), who are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives forever. Through snapshots of their life together – falling for each other, building a home, starting a family – a difficult truth is revealed, when Almut falls sick. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken. While the movie deals with difficult subjects like grief and loss, it's not a heavy watch, as Crowley keeps the feeling of hope alive even in difficult situations.

Along with Garfield as Tobias Durand and Pugh as Almut Brühl the ensemble cast of the film includes Adam James as Simon Maxson, Marama Corlett as Adrienne Duvall, Aoife Hinds as Skye, Nikhil Parmar as Sanjay, Heather Craney as Buffy Jones, and Douglas Hodge as Reginald Durand. Further rounding off the cast are Lee Braithwaite, Grace Delaney, Amy Morgan, Niamh Cusack as Sylvia along with Lucy Briers as Dr. Kerri Weaver, Robert Boulter as Dr. Hernandez, and Kerry Godliman as Jane. The film was directed by Crowley based on a screenplay developed by Nick Payne.

We Live in Time is available on Prime Video. You can read our review here and check out the trailer above.