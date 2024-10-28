While A24 hasn’t had box office hits on the same level as other studios like Marvel and Star Wars, it still has a strong track record for producing quality films with low budgets that often have no trouble becoming profitable. The latest example of this is We Live in Time, the romantic drama starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, which recently earned an impressive $4.8 million during its third weekend in theaters. Thanks to its sizable box office haul, We Live in Time has officially become one of the top 25 highest-grossing A24 movies ever, moving past the Oscar-nominated Past Lives and the low-budget horror flick, Bodies Bodies Bodies. We Live in Time has grossed $11.7 million domestically and just over $200,000 internationally for a worldwide box office total of $12 million.

We Live in Time was written for the screen by Nick Payne, who first made a name for himself as a scribe on the popular Netflix Original series, The Crown. Payne provided additional writing material for The Crown before making his feature screenwriting debut on The Sense of an Ending, the mystery film starring Charlotte Rampling and Harriet Walter that’s currently streaming on Prime Video. Before penning the script for We Live in Time, Payne also wrote The Last Letter from Your Lover, the 2021 steamy romance drama starring Shailene Woodley and Joe Alwyn that’s streaming on Netflix. John Crowley, who most recently helmed an episode of Black Mirror, was tapped to direct We Live in Time. Crowley is also known for his work on The Goldfinch, the 2019 crime drama starring Nicole Kidman and Jeffrey Wright.

What Are the Highest-Grossing A24 Movies Ever?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the highest-grossing A24 movie ever, finishing its theatrical run with $77 million domestically and $34 million internationally for a worldwide total of more than $111 million. The film also won seven Oscars. Civil War came close to passing Everything Everywhere All at Once domestically and did manage to gross more than the film internationally. The 2024 war epic starring Cailee Spaeny and Kirsten Dunst grossed $68 million domestically and $37 million in foreign markets for a worldwide total of $106 million.

We Live in Time is playing in select theaters across the United States and also overseas. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

8 10 We Live in Time We Live in Time follows Tobias, a recent divorcee, and Almut, an unstoppable and witty chef. Their chance encounter leads to a transformative relationship, with the narrative offering glimpses into their lives as they fall in love and build a family. However, a difficult truth challenges their strong bond. Director John Crowley Cast Florence Pugh , Andrew Garfield , Adam James , Marama Corlett , Aoife Hinds , Nikhil Parmar , Heather Craney , Sarah Moyle Runtime 107 Minutes Writers Nick Payne

FIND TICKETS