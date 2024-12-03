Whether it was due to a funny interview from its charming leads or a simple horse meme that exploded more than anyone could have expected, We Live in Time certainly spent its fair share of time in the limelight this year. The A24 project also found box office success, grossing $31 million worldwide, but the budget of the project has not been released nor reported on. We Live in Time is set to exit theaters soon after recently grossing less than $40,000 this past weekend, and it will finish its run short of one final domestic box office milestone, $25 million. The film currently sits at $24.6 million domestically and $6.5 million internationally, but sadly will not cross the $25 million domestic mark that 50 other films have managed to hit this year.

We Live in Time was one of the most anticipated A24 projects of the year, largely due to its star-studded leads in Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. Garfield is best known for playing Spider-Man in two solo films before reprising his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and he’s also received two Oscar nominations for his work in Hacksaw Ridge and tick, tick… BOOM! As for Pugh, she also has received an Oscar nomination for her work in Little Women, the coming-of-age drama directed by Greta Gerwig, and she is familiar with the Marvel universe as well, starring as Yelena Belova first in Black Widow, then in Hawkeye before preparing to reprise the role in Thunderbolts* next year. She also starred alongside Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer last year.

‘We Live in Time’ Is One of the Highest-Grossing A24 Movies Ever

We Live in Time will finish its theatrical run as one of the highest-grossing domestic A24 films ever, falling just short of The Witch and Ex Machina, but beating Priscilla and The Whale. We Live in Time also had no trouble out-grossing MaXXXine, the 2024 horror film starring Mia Goth and directed by Ti West. However, We Live in Time failed to reach the cumulative domestic box office total of another Florence Pugh A24 classic, Midsommar, which many feel she was snubbed for an Oscar for her performance.

We Live in Time is still playing in select theaters, but is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and rent or buy We Live in Time on Prime Video.

8 10 We Live in Time We Live in Time follows Tobias, a recent divorcee, and Almut, an unstoppable and witty chef. Their chance encounter leads to a transformative relationship, with the narrative offering glimpses into their lives as they fall in love and build a family. However, a difficult truth challenges their strong bond. Director John Crowley Cast Florence Pugh , Andrew Garfield , Adam James , Marama Corlett , Aoife Hinds , Nikhil Parmar , Heather Craney , Sarah Moyle Runtime 107 Minutes Writers Nick Payne

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO