Among a host of new releases this weekend, director John Crowley’s much-discussed romantic drama We Live in Time debuted to exceptional response in limited screens. Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, We Live in Time is being distributed by indie outfit A24 in North America. The movie debuted in just five New York City and Los Angeles locations this weekend, delivering one of the top per-theater averages of the year. We Live in Time premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, where it earned mostly positive reviews.

The film grossed $225,911 this weekend, which represents a $45,000 per-theater average — the third-best of the year, behind Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness and Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night. Reitman's comedy drama also opened in five locations, scoring a per-theater average of $53,000 a couple of weeks ago. Kinds of Kindness, on the other hand, had registered a PTA of over $70,000 earlier this year, also in five locations. A year ago, director Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City debuted in six locations with one of the best PTAs of all time: $149,000.

We Live in Time is more in line with A24's past releases, even as the outfit is exploring larger commercial ambitions. A24 experienced massive success earlier this year with the film Civil War, which became only its second release to gross more than $100 million worldwide. Interest in We Live in Time seems to be high, mainly thanks to the involvement of its massively popular stars. Garfield, of course, is synonymous with Spider-Man, having recently reprized the superhero role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide. Pugh, on the other hand, is set to star in her second Marvel movie, Thunderbolts. Last year, she played a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which grossed nearly $1 billion globally.

'We Live in Time' Will Expand Nationwide on October 25

Close

We Live in Time currently sits at a “fresh” 81% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it “one of the best movie romances in years,” and wrote that the movie “never falls into the trappings of more conventional, saccharine love story, begging the audience for their tears.” The film will expand into more locations this week, before going wide the week after that. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

8 10 We Live in Time We Live in Time follows Tobias, a recent divorcee, and Almut, an unstoppable and witty chef. Their chance encounter leads to a transformative relationship, with the narrative offering glimpses into their lives as they fall in love and build a family. However, a difficult truth challenges their strong bond. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director John Crowley Cast Florence Pugh , Andrew Garfield , Adam James , Marama Corlett , Aoife Hinds , Nikhil Parmar , Heather Craney , Sarah Moyle

Find Tickets Now