A24 certainly has a stacked slate of films for the fall season, but the romantic drama We Live In Time isn’t a film that should fall under the radar. Director John Crowley had previously proved with his Academy Award-nominated adaptation of Brooklyn that he could create a highly emotional, touching depiction of what it was like to grow up; We Live In Time certainly does the same thing for the stages of a relationship. Although the recent success of films like Anyone But You would seemingly indicate that romantic comedies are having a comeback, We Live In Time is a more serious drama about the extent to which partners will go to stay with one another.

The narrative of We Live In Time is almost deceptively simple. The film centers on the relationship between the Weetabix representative Tobias Durand (Andrew Garfield) and acclaimed chef Almut Brühl (Florence Pugh), who begin to fall in love after a strange encounter in which she accidentally hits him with her car. What makes the film interesting is its structure, as Crowley chooses to tell the story in a non-linear manner that becomes more immersive as it continues. It’s certainly a film that succeeds in both being heartbreaking and life-affirming, but the ending of We Live In Time examines an interesting concept about parenthood.

What Is 'We Live In Time' About?

Image via TIFF

Tobias and Almut are both at a crossroads in their lives when they first meet. Tobias is going through a divorce from his ex-wife and begins to feel anxiety about never being able to become a parent. Similarly, Almut is now taking on the responsibility of running her own restaurant, and the anxiety that comes with that. Although they are friendly upon their initial interaction, Tobias decides to accept an invitation to meet up with Almut at the restaurant. Almut struggles to restrain her flirtations out of respect, but Tobias soon discloses to her that he is actually divorced. This quickly leads to the pair falling deeply in love and start living with one another.

Tobias and Almut initially face some rocky roads in their relationship, as they are divided on the possibility of having kids. Tobias goes out of his way to reach out and apologize for any ways in which he may have inadvertently offended her by showing up surprisingly at a party, which Almut accepts and decides to rekindle their relationship. Although things appear to be looking up for their future, Almut reveals that she has ovarian cancer, and that her medical practitioner has recommended that she get a hysterectomy to prevent the disease from spreading. She goes through a painful series of treatments, but ultimately does not get a full hysterectomy so that she can bear a child. Almut’s cancer eventually goes into remission, allowing her and Tobias to focus their efforts on becoming parents.

What Happens to Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in 'We Live in Time'?

Close

Although they had been trying for months to conceive a child, Almut eventually gives birth in the most chaotic way possible after she starts having contractions in the middle of a traffic jam, and she must deliver the child at a local gas station. The couple has a brief period of total happiness, as Almut is able to land her dream job working at a high-end restaurant, while Tobias has the joy of getting to be a father. Unfortunately, Almut learns that the cancer has returned, and that she would need to go into chemotherapy immediately. Despite being initially hesitant about all the misery that will come with the treatment, Almut decides to commit to saving her own life after she accepts Tobias’ proposal to get married.

Almut is invited to participate in the Bocuse d'Or cooking competition, an intensive event that brings together some of the greatest chefs in the world. She begins preparing herself for the event without disclosing any details to Tobias, as she fears he may force her to drop out. Although it is a very strenuous event that would push her body to its physical limitations, Almut decides to commit herself to the competition, even though it is scheduled to take place on the same day as her wedding with Tobias. Tobias and Almut get into a bitter argument when he discovers that she has been missing treatments to train for the event, and accuses her of disregarding her responsibilities as a parent. However, Almut admits that she wants to succeed in the competition so that their daughter will have happy memories of her, and have something that she can be proud of. Tobias is initially angry at this reveal, as he feels that she is choosing the competition over her child. However, he ultimately decides to cancel the wedding plans so that Almut can go to the next level of the finals, and agrees to attend the final competition to watch her with their daughter.

Does 'We Live In Time' Have a Happy Ending?

Almut ends up winning the top prize at the cooking competition, despite having to rely on her assistant chef Jade (Lee Braithwaite) assistance due to her frail state. Almut is encouraged throughout the event because Tobias and their daughter are there to support her in the audience, and the family decides to leave the arena shortly thereafter in order to spend as much time together as possible. Although the film does not actually show Almut dying on screen, it ends with a scene of the family going ice skating that is implied to be the last thing that they ever did together.

We Live In Time ends with Tobias and his daughter returning to their farm, where they have now adopted a dog after Almut joked about being “replaced” earlier on in the film. Tobias decides to teach his daughter how to crack an egg into two different bowls, a technique that Almut had shown to him when they had first been dating. By examining the legacy that Almut has left behind, We Live In Time has an uplifting message about the importance of preserving what little time couples have together. Although Tobias is certainly devastated that he won’t be able to spend any more moments with Almut, the audience is able to feel uplifted by the fact that he will likely be a good parent.

8 10 We Live in Time We Live in Time follows Tobias, a recent divorcee, and Almut, an unstoppable and witty chef. Their chance encounter leads to a transformative relationship, with the narrative offering glimpses into their lives as they fall in love and build a family. However, a difficult truth challenges their strong bond. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director John Crowley Cast Florence Pugh , Andrew Garfield , Adam James , Marama Corlett , Aoife Hinds , Nikhil Parmar , Heather Craney , Sarah Moyle Runtime 107 Minutes

We Live In Time is in theaters now. Click below for showtimes.

Get Tickets