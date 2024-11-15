At a time when Warner Bros. is being cagey about platforming what could be director Clint Eastwood’s final film, Juror #2, A24 has successfully shown how to sell a drama directed at adult audiences. The indie distributor’s We Live in Time has capitalized on the popularity of its two leads — Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh — on its way to a healthy new milestone at the global box office. We Live in Time opened in just five theaters back in October, and at its peak, was being shown at nearly 3,000 locations nationwide.

With nearly $22 million domestically and almost $5 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at over $25 million. To be exact, We Live in Time has grossed over $26 million worldwide so far, which is in the same range as the slightly more recent drama-thriller Conclave, another film geared towards grown-up crowds. You wonder how well Juror #2 would’ve done had it been given a chance in theaters, especially considering its positive reviews and the enthusiasm that European audiences have shown for it.

But unlike that film, We Live in Time had two major movie stars to rely on. Both Garfield and Pugh are Marvel alums. Garfield has played Spider-Man in a couple of films that grossed a combined total of over $1.4 billion globally; he reprized the role alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which alone generated over $1.9 billion worldwide. Pugh, on the other hand, appeared as the spy character Yelena Belova in Black Widow, and is set to return as Yelena in the upcoming Thunderbolts. She also played supporting roles in Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer, which generated a combined total of more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

Star-Driven Dramas Used to Be a Huge Draw

Close

Directed by John Crowley, whose biggest hit remains the period drama Brooklyn ($62 million worldwide), We Live in Time opened to mostly positive reviews. It holds a “fresh” 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described Pugh and Garfield as “electric,” and called the film "one of the best movie romances in years.”

You can watch We Live in Time in theaters before it hits digital platforms later this month, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.