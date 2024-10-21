2024 has already seen several successful limited-release movies hit screens, with the list of biggest domestic Box Office successes topped currently by Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness. However, that looks set to change very soon, with John Crowley's We Live in Time starring the eye-catching pairing of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh already hitting the $4.5 million mark, just $500,000 short of Kinds of Kindness. This suggests that, in the coming days, We Live in Time will become 2024's biggest limited-release movie at the domestic Box Office, with that record unlikely to be broken.

After a small release in just five theaters for several days, We Live in Time opened up to almost 1,000 theaters nationwide as of last weekend, becoming one of the top 5 earning movies of Friday 18, Saturday 19, and Sunday 20, 2024. This weekend's run peaked on the first day, with Friday seeing the nonlinear drama earn $1.8 million for an average of $1,844 per theater. To put that figure into context, the highly-rated Beetlejuice Beetlejuice managed an average across the weekend of almost four times less, although the Tim Burton sequel has been in theaters for much longer.

'We Live in Time' is a Triumph

Given the two actors starring and the Olivier and Tony Award-nominated writer at its helm, We Live in Time felt destined to be considered a triumph. Presented in a nonlinear narrative, the film explores the highs, lows, and everything in between of the relationship between a modern couple across a decade. Simple yet powerful in its premise, those who first witnessed the movie at this year's Toronto International Film Festival were full of praise, including Collider's own Ross Bonaime, who said in his review of the film:

"At its core, We Live in Time is all about how we make the most of the precious time we have left on this Earth, who we spend it with, and making those memories that last long after we fade away. As with Brooklyn and The Goldfinch, Crowley knows how to perfectly present the idea that love can alter the future, and he does so brilliantly again here." "We Live in Time, even though we know where this story is heading from early on, is all about joy. Even at the worst moments, Crowley’s film manages to be funny, unexpected, and delightful in every step of the way. This isn’t a film about mourning loss, it’s about celebrating life. With Pugh and Garfield leading this tremendous love story, We Live in Time becomes one of the best movie romances in years, and proves that few filmmakers can present the power of love quite like Crowley can."

We Live in Time is close to becoming the highest-grossing limited release of the year. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

8 10 We Live in Time We Live in Time follows Tobias, a recent divorcee, and Almut, an unstoppable and witty chef. Their chance encounter leads to a transformative relationship, with the narrative offering glimpses into their lives as they fall in love and build a family. However, a difficult truth challenges their strong bond. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director John Crowley Cast Florence Pugh , Andrew Garfield , Adam James , Marama Corlett , Aoife Hinds , Nikhil Parmar , Heather Craney , Sarah Moyle Runtime 107 Minutes Main Genre Romance Writers Nick Payne Character(s) Almut , Tobias , Simon Maxon , Adrienne Duvall , Skye , Sanjaya , Buffy Jones Expand

Get Tickets