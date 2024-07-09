The Big Picture Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star in A24's We Live in Time, premiering at Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by John Crowley, the film covers a long period in a love story between Almut and Tobias.

Garfield also stars in The Magic Faraway Tree and After the Hunt, while Pugh reprises her role in Thunderbolts.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are about to star in a very unpredictable love story, and audiences just got a new look at the project. An image from We Live in Time has been released on the social media profiles of the Toronto International Film Festival. This year's edition of the event will host the world premiere of the movie, as Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield) get to know each other in the latest love story from A24. While many titles that make their debut at the prestigious festival are looking for a distributor, it's already been confirmed that We Live in Time will premiere in theaters in the United States on October 11.

Not much is known about the premise of We Live in Time, other than the fact that the narrative will cover a long period of time. The film was directed by John Crowley, based on a screenplay developed by Nick Payne. Before diving deep into the love story between Almut and Tobias, the filmmaker was busy with projects such as Black Mirror and Life After Life. But Crowley is mostly known around the world for his notable work in Brooklyn. The haunting drama starring Saoirse Ronan received plenty of praise upon release, while scoring three nominations at the Academy Awards.

The new image from We Live in Time shows the leads of the project sharing a laugh while taking a walk through a park. While the couple might seem happy, there's no telling what's going to happen once the title premieres on the big screen later this year. Florence Pugh will step into the shoes of Almut, as the performer continues to enjoy a very productive period of her career. Earlier this year, Pugh was seen as Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two. The actress is also preparing to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in the upcoming Thunderbolts*.

What's Next for Andrew Garfield?

Ever since he played Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man series, Andrew Garfield has established a healthy balance when it comes to the projects he chooses to star in. And We Live in Time is only one of the upcoming stories that will feature the Hacksaw Ridge star. Garfield is also set to appear in The Magic Faraway Tree and After the Hunt, a thriller where a college professor will have to confront his past once a colleague of his is hit with a grave accusation. But before Garfield can wrap himself around that dark premise, We Live in Time will allow audiences to see the actor in a whimsical and romantic story.

We Live in Time premieres in theaters on October 11.