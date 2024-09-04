An upcoming A24 film featuring two of Hollywood's most beloved stars just got an exciting new look. Vanity Fair has shared new images of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh in We Live in Time, the romance drama which follows an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcee in a chance encounter that brings them together for a passionate and deeply moving romance. One of the new-look images shows Pugh at a table, smiling and eating ice cream, while another shows Garfield standing in a dimly lit living room holding one of his arms over his head with a dry smile on his face. Both Garfield and Pugh feature alongside Adam James in another image from We Live in Time, which is currently slated to release in theaters next month on October 11.

We Live in Time was written by Nick Payne, who is best known for his work on three episodes of the hit Netflix series, The Crown. He made his feature writing debut in 2017, penning the script for The Sense of an Ending, the mystery thriller starring Charlotte Rampling. His most recent work came on Wanderlust and The Last Letter from Your Lover, working with stars like Toni Collette and Shailene Woodley. John Crowley will direct We Live in Time, and his most recent work came on an episode of Netflix's Black Mirror. He also helmed the 2019 film The Goldfinch, starring Nicole Kidman and Jeffrey Wright, and 2015's Brooklyn, which stars Saoirse Ronan and Domhnall Gleeson. He previously worked with Garfield in 2007 on Boy A.

What Have the Stars of ‘We Live in Time’ Been Doing Lately?

Both Pugh and Garfield are Oscar-nominees, but neither have claimed gold in their careers. Garfield was recently nominated for his performance in tick, tick, BOOM! in 2022, and also received a nomination several years before for his leading role in Hacksaw Ridge, the war film directed by Mel Gibson. Pugh has received one nomination for her role in Greta Gerwig's Little Women, but many feel she was snubbed for her stellar performance in Midsommar. We Live in Time could very well see both Pugh and Garfield earn another Oscar nomination, with one or both potentially taking the gold.

We Live in Time stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh and was written by Nick Payne and directed by John Crowley. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out We Live in Time when it premieres in theaters on October 11.