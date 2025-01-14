For those who missed one of the best dramas of 2024 are in luck. A24’s We Live in Time is slated to hit streaming. Typical of most fare from the production company, the film follows an emotional journey between its characters that is as moving as it is harrowing. A24 darling Florence Pugh returns to the stage after her tour de force in the 2019 film, Midsommar. Acclaimed actor Andrew Garfield joins her in the romance film that showcases both of their skills. The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together -- falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family -- a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.”

The film takes its title from the themes woven throughout the tearjerking film. We Live in Time takes place over several years, which results in character conflict. While a moving love story, Tobias and Almut have to contend with an illness neither of them can control and make the time that they do have together mean something. Worth all the attention that it has received, We Live in Time is a response to bleak romance films from the past.

'We Live in Time' is the Antidote to 'Blue Valentine'

This sweeping romance, taking place over decades, harkens back to the anti-romance of the 2010s. At the time, it was fashionable to deconstruct romances, and Blue Valentine did it best. Starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, the film was another portrait of a couple, but this one crumbles with the pressure of time. Blue Valentine is the story of the dissolution of a relationship, which, thankfully, We Live in Time does not contain. It should be said that Gosling and Williams perform their roles perfectly, and Blue Valentine pulls together an amazing feat of acting and storytelling.

Even so, being optimistic also has its virtues, no matter how many obstacles are in front of the characters. We Live in Time isn’t smooth sailing until the end, either. Almut and Tobias have their hardships as much as anyone --perhaps even more so. Regardless, the perspective of the film is still about triumphant above all else. Viewers can catch We Live in Time when it hits HBO Max on February 7, 2025.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 We Live in Time We Live in Time follows Tobias, a recent divorcee, and Almut, an unstoppable and witty chef. Their chance encounter leads to a transformative relationship, with the narrative offering glimpses into their lives as they fall in love and build a family. However, a difficult truth challenges their strong bond. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director John Crowley Runtime 107 Minutes

