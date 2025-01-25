Max is giving us plenty of romantic films to watch for Valentine's Day. Or sob over. The A24 film We Live In Time brought Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield together in the John Crowley film. An emotional story of love, loss, and learning to live with one another when you want to be together and Max said "what a perfect film for Valentine's Day." The film is set to be released on the streaming platform on Feburary 7, so a perfect time to watch it at home and ugly cry on your couch. Will you end up looking like that carousel horse?

We Live In Time tells the story of Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield) who meet after Almut hits Tobias with her car. The two fall in love, have a daughter together, and we are on the journey of their love story with them. Things come to a head when Almut ends up getting sick and is trying her best to keep her dream of being a chef alive all while taking care of herself for Tobias and their daughter.

It is emotionally charged for a number of reasons, one being Almut's desire to keep her dream alive. But the romantic elements that Crowley brings to life in the film a really touching love story. So that is why this is weirdly a perfect movie to watch this Valentine's Day. It isn't about how Almut and Tobias fall in love but, instead, how they are there for each other when the world is trying to tear them apart.

Just Make Sure You Have Your Tissues Ready

Close

One of the marketing techniques for this film was to provide people with tissues for when the movie got to emotional. And you will need it. To keep from spoiling anything, just know that Garfield and Pugh really play up the love between Almut and Tobias all while seeing this brilliant woman attempt to make her dreams come true. You will cry while watching Pugh cook and that's honestly a good thing. It is a perfect movie to watch during the romance season and with Max's slate of romance themed films heading to the platform in February, this is a great one to add to the line-up, even if you're going to be really sad by the end of it.

You can watch Garfield and Pugh fall in love in We Live In Time when it debuts on Max on February 7.