A24 is the production company of the moment, and, although many may see them as horror specialists having revitalized the genre in recent years, the favorite production company of many a cinephile has found plenty of success elsewhere. From coming-of-age comedies like Lady Bird to sports dramas like The Iron Claw, it seems as if A24 can often do no wrong.

It is with that in mind, and considering the leading duo of Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, that many look to one of the company's next big releases as one to mark on their theatrical calendar. Telling a tale of love out of order, We Live in Time has found plenty of admirers following its TIFF debut, with many counting the days until they can see it in their local theater. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch We Live in Time.

Is 'We Live in Time' Streaming?

Currently, there's no confirmed streaming plan for We Live in Time, but, given the star power on display and the backing of A24, it's likely news of a streaming release will come very soon. Of all the homes We Live in Time may find, Max is perhaps the most likely, with HBO's streamer proving the place to be for A24 fans over recent years, with the likes of Priscilla, Midsommar, and Love Lies Bleeding all streaming on the platform. In case We Live in Time is released on Max and you don't yet have a subscription, here is a handy breakdown of the many options available to new subscribers:

When Does 'We Live in Time' Come Out?

Officially, We Live in Time comes out on Friday, October 11, 2024. This marks a pretty exciting day for film fans, with LEGO-based biopic Piece by Piece, Terrifier 3, and the hotly-anticipated comedy Saturday Night all coming to theaters.

Is 'We Live in Time' in Theaters?

Yes! On October 11, you can catch We Live in Time exclusively in theaters. However, there are a lucky few who were able to catch the film at the recent Toronto International Film Festival, with one such viewer, Collider's Ross Bonaime, writing glowingly about the movie in his review:

"At its core, We Live in Time is all about how we make the most of the precious time we have left on this Earth, who we spend it with, and making those memories that last long after we fade away. As with Brooklyn and The Goldfinch, Crowley knows how to perfectly present the idea that love can alter the future, and he does so brilliantly again here." "We Live in Time, even though we know where this story is heading from early on, is all about joy. Even at the worst moments, Crowley’s film manages to be funny, unexpected, and delightful in every step of the way. This isn’t a film about mourning loss, it’s about celebrating life. With Pugh and Garfield leading this tremendous love story, We Live in Time becomes one of the best movie romances in years, and proves that few filmmakers can present the power of love quite like Crowley can."

Find Showtimes For 'We Live in Time'

Watch the 'We Live in Time' Trailer

Released on July 10, the official trailer for We Live in Time is available to watch above. Giving fans their first taste of this non-linear relationship-spanning story, the trailer oozes the entire spectrum of human emotion, celebrated and commiserated by Pugh and Garfield as the unlikely duo of Almut and Tobias. Journeying through the highs of having a child to the lows of ill health, prepare to be swept off your feet and brought to tears as this story of love, life, and loss plays out. The official synopsis for We Live in Time reads:

"Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together -- falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family -- a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance."