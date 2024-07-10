The Big Picture Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield star in this romance, facing ups and downs with humor and care.

We Live In Time is directed by John Crowley and written by Nick Payne.

Watch the heartfelt (and heartbreaking) trailer for We Live In Time below.

When you take a step back and look at the many chance encounters that have happened over the course of your life, what do you see? For some, this brush with fate has maybe led to positive things like a fresh start or a new job, or perhaps even a great love story. In other cases, space for grief and tumult has opened up after crossing paths with the wrong person. In the case of John Crowley’s (Brooklyn) latest directorial effort, We Live in Time, audiences will watch one of those unforeseen meetings blossom into an unexpected romance between an aspiring chef and a recent divorcee. Starring Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer) and Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as the lovebirds at the center of the story, the first trailer fires up the movie’s romance.

In the case of Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield), their chance encounter involved the former hitting the latter with her car as the trailer reveals the early moments of their relationship and their hospital meet-cute. Moving back and forth through the couple’s decade together, the teaser shows all the highs and lows that love brings. Deeply dedicated to one another, no matter what the world throws at them, Almut and Tobias face it with humor, understanding, and care.

Filling out the production’s ensemble cast will be Adam James (The Penitent), Aoife Hinds (The Man in the Hat), Kara Lynch (Inherent), Marama Corlett (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Heather Craney (Life of Riley). We Live in Time marks Crowley’s return to filmmaking following a five-year hiatus after the release of his 2019 drama, The Goldfinch. The helmer is perhaps best known for his work behind the critically acclaimed, award-winning period romantic drama, Brooklyn, which landed its leading lady, Saoirse Ronan, an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. We Live in Time also serves as a reunion between the director and his male lead, as the pair previously teamed up for the 2007 project, Boy A, which served as Garfield’s feature-length debut.

Who Else Is Behind ‘We Live in Time’?

Known as one of the top studios to send a chill down your spine, A24 is so much more than the home of horror as they too like to dabble in the language of love, serving as the studio behind Crowley’s upcoming project. Adding another credit to his sprawling line of work in cinema, television, and theater, Nick Payne penned the movie’s script. The Tony and Laurence Olivier Award nominee is known on both sets and stages as the brain behind theatrical productions, including Constellations and Elegy, as well as episodes of The Crown and Wanderlust. We Live in Time marks Payne’s third feature, having previously written Ritesh Batra’s The Sense of an Ending and Augustine Frizzell’s The Last Letter from Your Lover.

Check out the debut trailer for We Live in Time above and see it in cinemas on October 11.