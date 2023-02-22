In recent years, Netflix has become a central point for "choose your own adventure" type content with interactive specials and trivia. This March, viewers will gain another opportunity to engage with a special in the upcoming interactive adventure We Lost Our Human. The special follows a similar format to Netflix's previous interactive content, focusing on a main storyline that viewers will have a fair amount of control over. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has shared the official trailer.

The special follows Pud the cat and Ham the dog, two pets who discover that their owner is missing and is nowhere to be found. So, they set out to find her, venturing to the outside world for the first time ever. During their pursuit, they're pulled through the universe and discover "strange new worlds, bizarre creatures and general mayhem." Eventually, Pud and Ham "soon realize that every choice they make has huge consequences and the journey to find their beloved owner is anything but ordinary."

The trailer begins as Pud and Ham realize the gravity of their owner missing, because it's not just their human who's missing – it's all humans. As it continues, it teases a sci-fi adventure that will bring the duo through a number of weird and perilous locations as they work to solve the mystery. Beyond the first choice revealed, the trailer focuses more on the story itself rather than offering specifics on what decisions viewers can make. Instead, it provides hints along the way about what choices will pop up in certain situations.

We Lost Our Human is written, executive produced, and showrun by Chris Garbutt and Rikke Asbjoern. Both previously worked on the Netflix series Pinky Malinky. It features the voices of Ayo Edebiri, Ben Schwartz, Adrienne C. Moore, Lauren Tom, Matty Cardarople, Jon Glaser, Henry Rollins, and Lucas Grabeel.

Netflix Has a Wide Range of Interactive Content

While viewers wait for the new special to drop, there are plenty of other interactive specials to peruse in Netflix's catalog that target more specific audiences and some that can be fun for the whole family. Previously, the streamer released specials relating to their own series, including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal. The streamer has also hit on reality TV with You vs. Wild, gone the wrestling route in Escape the Undertaker, and leaned on trivia in specials like Triviaverse and Trivia Quest.

We Lost Our Human premieres March 21 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: