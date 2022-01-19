Showtime released a new trailer and key art of We Need To Talk About Cosby, a new four-part docuseries set to premiere at 2022’s Sundance Film Festival. The docuseries will explore the prolific career of Bill Cosby, until his personal disgrace after dozens of accusations of rape, sexual harassment, and drug-facilitated sexual assault.

Through interviews and archive footage, the new trailer tries to rescue the importance of Cosby for Black culture in America in the 20th century. A renowned comedian, actor, and philanthropist, Cosby set an example for thousands of young Black artists trying to fight for their space in Hollywood. All of that made the revelation that Cosby was involved with several sex crime accusations even more shocking. Due to his prolific career, Cosby would be known as “America’s Dad,” but the star’s legacy is now connected to the dozens of sex crimes he supposedly committed.

Cosby’s legal prosecution never gave his alleged victims proper closure, after being dragged in court for years. However, the new docuseries try to shed new light on Cosby’s career to show how the evidence of his crimes was constantly ignored and dismissed as just a reflection of his good humor. By inviting people to look at archive footage from another perspective, the docuseries reveals how the public ignorance concerning Cosby’s alleged crimes is also the fruit of how rape culture and toxic masculinity define our social values, facilitating the abuse of women by men in positions of power.

We Need To Talk About Cosby is directed by Emmy-winner W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell). Bell grew up idolizing Cosby, which makes the docuseries even more personal, as the director explores how the actor’s desire for power could be the same driving force that led him to allegedly abuse so many women. So far, Cosby has been accused by approximately 60 women of having raped, sexually assaulted, and drugged them. The dates of the alleged incidents span from 1965 to 2008, in ten U.S. states and one Canadian province.

We Need To Talk About Cosby will screen at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22. The docuseries premieres on Showtime on January 30, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. All episodes of We Need To Talk About Cosby will be available at once across Showtime’s streaming and VOD platforms. Check the new trailer and poster below.

