"I’m not sure he would want me to do this work, but Cliff Huxtable definitely would."

A new documentary from Emmy winner W. Kamau Bell is coming to Showtime. We Need to Talk About Cosby is a four-part docuseries that will give audiences an inside look at both Bill Cosby's career, as well as his scandals and fall from grace. We Need to Talk About Cosby will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, and will be available on Showtime on January 30th.

The teaser for the documentary features the voice of Bell as he tells audiences he's "a child of Bill Cosby." He goes on saying "you know what I mean. I'm a black man, and a comic, born in the 70s. Bill Cosby had been one of my heroes." In We Need to Talk About Cosby, Bell takes a look at how difficult it is to learn something absolutely horrific about someone that you've spent much of your life idolizing. For decades, Cosby was an icon, making waves for Black actors in show business, and generally being one of the most beloved comedians of the 80s and 90s. In 2018, more than 60 women had come forth accusing Cosby of a range of sexual misconduct spanning nearly 60 years.

The documentary will feature a range of influential voices who were impacted by Cosby's legacy as an actor, comedian, and role model for the Black community, and the information we know about what kind of person he is behind closed doors. We Need to Talk About Cosby will deal with these two juxtaposing images we have of Cosby, once considered a genius performer, now an accused sexual predator. According to Showtime, the docuseries will offer viewers the chance to "reconsider Cosby's mark in a society where rape culture, toxic masculinity, capitalism and white supremacy are shaping how we re-evaluate sex, power, and agency."

Image via Showtime

RELATED: Sundance Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

In recent years, many people have had to deal with the emotional complexities of watching their heroes become villains, and Bell's documentary will give a first-hand perspective of that inner struggle. “I never thought I’d ever wrestle with who we all thought Cosby was and who we now understand him to be. I’m not sure he would want me to do this work, but Cliff Huxtable definitely would," shared Bell.

We Need to Talk About Cosby will premiere on Showtime on January 30. Check out the trailer for We Need to Talk About Cosby below.

'Yellowjackets' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime The epic survival drama is currently airing Sundays on Showtime.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email