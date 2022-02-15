Looks like the highly anticipated limited series We Own This City will finally be gracing the small screen soon. HBO has announced the show, based on the book of the same name by reporter and author Justin Fenton, will premiere on April 25, and released a handful of new images to accompany the announcement.

The series is set to follow the history of the Baltimore Police Department and their Gun Trace Task Force, exploring internal corruption and how the actions of the task force affect the city at large, with mass arrests and drug prohibition policies being favored over actual police work. Several images highlight series star Jon Bernthal, known ironically for his role as the distinctly anti-police Frank Castle in The Punisher, as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the central figure in the corruption case against the Gun Trace force, which went rogue when the war on drugs in Baltimore spun out of control. Bernthal is joined by by Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, Black Mirror), who will play Nicole Steele, an attorney from the Department of Justice investigating the task force.

Other prominent cast members include Jamie Hector as homicide detective Sean M. Suiter; McKinley Belcher III as Momodu Gondo, a veteran of the department and member of the Gun Trace Task Force; Josh Charles as Daniel Hersl, a cop known his casual brutality; and Dagmara Domińczyk as Erika Jensen, an FBI agent conducting a federal investigation into the task force. Darrell Britt-Gibson, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, and Lucas Van Engen round out the show’s main cast. The show will also feature a bevy of guest stars, including Treat Williams, Jermaine Crawford, Domenick Lombardozzi, and more.

Beyond its cast, We Own This City has an impressive team behind the camera, with George Pelecanos and David Simon, known for their work on The Wire, Treme, and The Deuce, at the helm. The series will also be directed and executive produced by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who previously directed Bernthal in the Academy Award-nominated film King Richard, alongside Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton. Nina K. Noble, Ed Burns, and Kary Antholis will also executive produce the show, while Bill Zorzi will serve as co-executive producer. The show also has Pelecanos, Simon, Burns, Zorzi and D. Watkins in its ranks as writers.

We Own This City premieres on HBO on April 25, before being available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the rest of the new images below:

