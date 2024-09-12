Richard Osman, widely known as the author of the bestselling Thursday Murder Club mystery novels, has good news as his latest mystery book is set to be adapted by Netflix, as confirmed by Digital Spy. Titled We Solve Murders, the book was released on Wednesday, September 11, and is now available to purchase. This adaptation may come as no surprise given that the much-loved Thursday Murder Club has already been adapted into a movie, to be released on the streamer presumably next year.

We Solve Murders is the first in a new crime book series by Osman and tells the story of Amy and Steve Wheeler, a new father-and-daughter-in-law detective duo who are determined to catch a murderer after discovering a dead body. Teasing the newly released book back in February, Osman confirmed the Netflix adaptation in an interview on This Morning. At the time, he shared, "We Solve Murders is the name of the book. It's out in September; it's a brand-new series. Netflix has bought the rights to We Solve Murders, which is great. So it could be a busy few years."

Richard Osman Maintains the Mystery in 'We Solve Murders'

Image by Zanda Rice

Indeed, the next few years will be full of activity for the award-winning novelist who recently informed fans that filming on The Thursday Murder Club movie had wrapped. He announced so on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, adding, "I've been down [to set] a few times, I'm leaving them to it – my job is to write the book, they're making the film of it – but I've been down a few times." Now with We Solve Murders, which currently holds a Goodreads rating of 4.2 stars, not many details have been shared yet but fans can expect it to be in development soon. As for what to expect in the Netflix adaptation, here is the full book synopsis:

"Steve Wheeler is enjoying retired life. He does the odd bit of investigation work, but he prefers his familiar habits and routines: the pub quiz, his favorite bench, his cat waiting for him when he comes home. His days of adventure are over: adrenaline is daughter-in-law Amy’s business now. Amy Wheeler thinks adrenaline is good for the soul. As a private security officer, she doesn’t stay still long enough for habits or routines. She’s currently on a remote island keeping world-famous author Rosie D’Antonio alive. Which was meant to be an easy job … Then a dead body, a bag of money and a killer with their sights on Amy have her sending an SOS to the only person she trusts. A breakneck race around the world begins, but can Amy and Steve stay one step ahead of a deadly enemy?"

The Thursday Murder Club is yet to have a release date, while We Solve Murders is still a work in progress. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on both adaptations.

The Thursday Murder Club Based on Richard Osman's bestselling novel, the story follows four septuagenarian friends living in a retirement community who enjoy solving cold cases for fun. When a property developer is found dead, they find themselves tackling their first live murder case, blending humor and mystery as they use their unique skills to unravel the crime. Director Chris Columbus Cast Pierce Brosnan , Helen Mirren Ben Kingsley , Celia Imrie Main Genre Comedy Writers Katy Brand , Suzanne Heathcote , Richard Osman , Ol Parker , Adrian Wenner

