As this year's South By Southwest film and television festival gets underway in Austin, Collider can exclusively share a poster for one of the many titles that will make its world premiere at the event - We Strangers. The narrative film marks the feature directorial debut of Anu Valia and stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste as a professional, yet playful commercial cleaner in Gary, Indiana who finds herself in a strange position after telling one little lie. In the minimalist poster, Howell-Baptiste's face is shown in an almost meditative state many times over against a blue backdrop, adding to the mystery of the film.

We Strangers follows Rayelle Martin (Howell-Baptiste) who manages to land herself a job cleaning the homes of wealthy suburban families after being approached by Dr. Neeraj Patel (Hari Dhillon). More than willing to earn some extra money as the therapist's housekeeper, she adapts to her new surroundings until he offers her another deal she cannot refuse - to clean the home of his mistress. As she peers into the life of the doctor, she grows tired of being a witness and tells a small fib on a whim, that she can speak to the dead, to take a little more agency. Ray soon finds herself struggling to own her identity as that lie spins wildly out of control to the point where she ends up in a surprising position of power.

Although this will be her first feature, Valia has plenty of experience under her belt as a director on television. Her fingerprints could most recently be seen in episodes of The Afterparty Season 2, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Based on a True Story, and The Big Door Prize, on the latter of which she also served as an executive producer for an episode. Her writing credits, meanwhile, include a few shorts, with one featured in the collection of six films, Brooklyn Love Stories. She gets a strong star to work with in Howell-Baptiste, who boasts roles in The Sandman, Killing Eve, Barry, and The Good Place, as well as the 2022 adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone.

When Will 'We Strangers' Debut at SXSW?

We Strangers will premiere at SXSW tomorrow, March 9 where it will join an impressive lineup of titles. On the features end, Ryan Gosling's new action film The Fall Guy from director David Leitch will be the centerpiece of the event, with other highly-anticipated films like Dev Patel's Monkey Man, Sydney Sweeney's Immaculate, and the Camila Mendes-led Música also set to make their debuts. Some of the biggest upcoming television shows will also premiere, including 3 Body Problem from Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D. B. Weiss alongside Alexander Woo, as well as the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery. Other shows, like the hotly-anticipated video game adaptation Fallout, will get activations for attendees to interact with ahead of their premieres.

Visit the official SXSW website for more information on how to get into the screenings of We Strangers if you're attending the festival. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage as the event runs from today, March 8, through next Saturday, March 16. Check out the exclusive poster above.