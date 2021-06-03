Netflix has released the first trailer for We the People, the upcoming short series that mixes music and animation to teach civics to a new generation. Featuring big names of the music industry, each of the 10 episodes of We the People will focus on a civil rights subject, with an original song and animated short to match.

The trailer presents the stars involved in the upcoming series, giving us a small tease of some of the songs we’ll be able to hear fully when We the People gets released. The list of artists involved in the project includes H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day, and poet Amanda Gorman. As for the themes of the songs, they range from the electoral system to taxes, with each episode aiming to give a straight and simple overview of basic U.S. civics.

We the People’s trailer also gives us the first look at the animation used in the series. From the diverse footage, we can see the directors had the creative freedom to make each episode unique, with its own animation style to reflect the variety of artists and subjects featured on the show. The list of directors for We the People includes Peter Ramsey, Trisha Gum, Victoria Vincent, Benjy Brooke, Mabel Ye, Tim Rauch, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Daron Nefcy, Everett Downing, and Kendra Ryan.

Created by Chris Nee (Laughing Wild), We the People has an impressive list of executive producers, with names such as Barack and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan (Higher Ground), and Kenya Barris (Khalabo Ink Society). Nee is also an executive producer, while the series is produced by Ada Chiaghana, Erynn Sampson, and PeeDee Shindell.

We the People will be appropriately released on Netflix on July 4, Independence Day. Check out the first trailer and the first images of the series below:

