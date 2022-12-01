An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.

We Were Liars will be adapted by Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie. Plec's previous work includes co-developing The CW's The Vampire Diaries, as well as creating the spin-offs The Originals and Legacies. She also co-developed the series Vampire Academy, which premiered on Peacock in September. Plec will write the first episode of the series. She will also be a producer for the series. MacKenzie's previous work includes developing the series Roswell, New Mexico, which aired on The CW from 2019 to 2022. She will write the second episode of the series, as well as be an executive producer. Emily Cummins will be an executive producer for the series. The adaptation will be produced by Universal Television.

The book the series is based on was written by E. Lockhart and first published in 2014. Lockhart will also be an executive producer for the series. Earlier this summer, the book was optioned by Plec, her My So-Called Company banner, and Universal Television.

When talking to Collider about Vampire Academy in October, Plec discussed her excitement for also adapting We Were Liars. "It was in moving my deal from Warner Brothers to Universal that you just get those, every now and then, you get the, 'What have you always wanted to do?' question, and my answer was Vampire Academy. It was actually Vampire Academy and We Were Liars, which I'm also doing," she said. "But when someone asks you that question, you seize the opportunity." Prime Video has now set up a mini writers' room to work on the series.

No potential release date has been announced for when We Were Liars will be available to stream on Prime Video. Viewers can see Plec's previous work in The Vampire Diaries, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max and Peacock.