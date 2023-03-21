Continuing their monopoly on book-turned-series adaptations, Amazon is officially moving forward with the on-screen telling of E. Lockhart’s novel, We Were Liars. Fans haven’t had too long to wait for the deal to be finalized, as news began circling that Prime Video would be developing the series just a few months ago. What’s even more promising is that The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec (The Originals, Legacies) will be molding the series into television form alongside Roswell, New Mexico co-creator Carina Adly MacKenzie with Plec penning the first episode and MacKenzie writing the second. With two legends of the young adult drama game backing the project, things are looking promising for Prime Video’s latest title.

First landing on shelves in 2014, We Were Liars is a gripping YA novel that’s part thriller and part love story that takes place on a bougie privately owned island just off the coast of Massachusetts. Known for their wealth and decadence, the Sinclair family enjoys their yearly vacation to their sprawling property where they bask in the sun and indulge in the lap of luxury. But, one year, the relaxation comes to a screeching halt when a traumatic and amnesia-inducing event happens to Cadence on the eve of her 15th year. Two years later, Cadence rejoins with Johnny, Gat, and Mirren (the other three “Liars”) and the group tries to jog Cadence’s memory.

Prime Video Is Racking Up Popular Book Adaptations

Along with forming the series, Plec and Adly MacKenzie will also executive produce alongside Lockhart and Emily Cummins with Universal Television and Amazon Studios producing. The latest in Prime Video’s celebrated lineup of book-to-screen adaptations, We Were Liars will surely find a home among other titles including the recently released Daisy Jones & The Six, the fan-favorite Jack Ryan series, and fellow beloved YA production The Summer I Turned Pretty which is now moving towards its second season. Like the latter, We Were Liars has the potential of continuing the story, depending on what the first season covers, as a prequel book was published in 2022.

RELATED: 'Vampire Academy's Julie Plec to Develop 'Freeman' Series for Peacock

In a statement released alongside the announcement, Plec and Adly MacKenzie said:

"We’ve been obsessed with this beloved story for years and for a while it seemed like it might be the one that got away from us. But finally, we are elated to be bringing it to life with everyone at Prime Video and UTV, who are just as passionate about this twisty tale as we are. We‘re also incredibly grateful that the author has joined our creative team behind the scenes. As die-hard book fans ourselves, we have one message to the many loyal readers out there: if anyone asks you how it ends… just lie."

After having her Peacock series Dead Day shot dead in the water, we’re thrilled to hear that Plec will have her vision for We Were Liars on our screens in no time. As of right now, no further information including a release date or casting has been announced, but stay tuned for more information. Get a taste of Plec's style below in a trailer for Vampire Academy.