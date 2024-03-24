From Ramona and Beezus to The Kissing Booth franchise, Joey King has delved into several lighthearted projects throughout the years. Yet, her dramatic roles are some of her best work. Adding another title to her extensive list of contributions, King stars in the adaptation of Georgia Hunter's New York Times bestseller We Were the Lucky Ones, which is centered on a Jewish family that is dismantled amid World War II and must do everything to survive and reunite. The series is based on real-life events, making this Holocaust story a sentimental one. Before the Hulu original comes out on streaming, here is everything you should know about it.

We Were the Lucky Ones A Jewish family is determined to survive and reunite after being separated in World War II. Release Date March 28, 2024 Cast Ido Samuel , Marina Bye , Gabriela Calun , Robert Dölle Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

The King-led series will be available on Hulu in a few days. The first three episodes of We Were the Lucky Ones will land on the streaming platform on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The remaining episodes will come out on a weekly basis, until May 2. Below is the complete schedule to keep you posted on when to watch new episodes of the limited series:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 March 28, 2024 Episode 2 March 28, 2024 Episode 3 March 28, 2024 Episode 4 April 4, 2024 Episode 5 April 11, 2024 Episode 6 April 18, 2024 Episode 7 April 25, 2024 Episode 8 May 2, 2024

Is There a Trailer for 'We Were the Lucky Ones'?

The official trailer for We Were the Lucky Ones came out on February 9, 2024. In it, Halina awaits her brother at a train station, as he comes back from a trip to Paris. With the whole family reunited, there is a lot of joy in the Kurc household. Yet, the cheeriness doesn't last long when the Nazis get to their doorstep. With chaos in the streets and traveling being unsafe for the Jewish people living in Poland, Halina and her family must flee to opposite directions to survive. Although each family member is facing a different obstacle, they all have one goal in common: get back together.

Who Stars in 'We Were the Lucky Ones'?

As previously mentioned, Joey King is the lead in this drama series about a Jewish family enduring the Holocaust. She plays Halina, the youngest member of the Kurc family. The actress is known for her versatility when it comes to picking what projects to do next. This isn't the first time she plays a real-life character. The actress received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act, a girl whose quest for independence from her mother (who suffered from Munchausen syndrome) leads to a brutal murder. In an interview with People at the series premiere, sheared why this latest acting credit has an additional layer of significance to her:

"I am a Jewish woman and I also think it's so important as the years go by and as more and more Holocaust survivors are losing their lives and they're getting older, soon there will be none left. And it is our responsibility to keep this period of time in history alive through our industry, and I couldn't be prouder."

The Perks of Being a Wallflower alum Logan Lerman plays Halina's older brother, Addy, who lives in Paris and is unable to return to Poland after Germany's invasion. Like King, Lerman is also Jewish, and his own family could connect with the immigration aspect of the series. Other actors that are part of the ensemble are Hadas Yaron (Milk) as Mila, Amit Rahav (Transatlantic) as Jakob, Henry-Lloyd Hughes (Archie) as Genek, and Sam Woolf (The Witcher) as Adam.

What Is 'We Were the Lucky Ones' About?

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"Based on Georgia Hunter's New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. We Were the Lucky Ones demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds."

Who Is Making 'We Were the Lucky Ones'?

After working on The Morning Show, Erica Lipez is taking on multiple roles in this WWII adaptation for the screen. She is not only the showrunner behind We Were the Lucky Ones, but she is also executive producer and writer of the series. Lipez and a few cast members attended the Television Critics Association conference to promote the project. During the panel, a recurring discussion point became why this would now be the right now to release the show. She said that she didn't want to tie the Kurcs story to what is happening today.

“You hope something you make has relevance, but you don’t want it to be timely in this way. It’s really sad and really devastating. Living alongside this family really altered me as a person. I’m a much sadder person, confronting this chapter of history and thinking about what we can do to each other as human beings. But I’m also a much more hopeful person, trying to lead with compassion.”

Fosse/Verdon's executive producer, Thomas Khail, is also credited as an executive producer and director. He will be directing two of the eight episodes, while Amit Gupta (His Dark Materials) and Neasa Hardiman (The Power) will direct the three episodes each.

Other executive producers onboard are Old 320 Sycamore's Jennifer Todd (Across the Universe), Adam Milch (Hart of Dixie), and author Georgia Hunter (who was a co-executive producer on the adaptation of her novel to the screen).