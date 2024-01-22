The Big Picture New limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, based on a bestselling novel, explores a family's struggle to reunite during WWII.

The series will cover the family's life before, during, and after the war, highlighting their dedication to each other and the cause.

The series features a talented cast including Joey King and Logan Lerman. It is directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Erica Lipez.

Your newest heartfelt book-to-limited-series adaptation is on the way as Hulu has announced that We Were the Lucky Ones is set for a three-episode premiere on March 28. The series, which will pull its story from Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, is a historical drama that takes place during the darkest days of World War II and follows the inspiring and true tale of one family’s struggle to reunite after having been ripped apart by the Nazis. Starring names like Joey King (The Kissing Booth franchise), Logan Lerman (the Percy Jackson film series), and Hadas Yaron (Fill the Void), the series has already made an impressive step out with its lineup of up-and-coming young talent. In addition to the release information, Hulu has also shared an exciting set of first look images which can be seen below.

If the series follows the same path of the book, which we presume it will be doing, We Were the Lucky Ones will perfectly shape the story by covering the family’s life before, during, and after the war that would rip the world into millions of pieces. The story will follow multiple generations of one family who are separated by the struggles of the war, introducing each member prior to Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939 and following them to their reunion following the fall of the Nazi party. In the middle is a story of the family’s dedication to one another and the cause, from serving in the resistance to hiding from the SS and their trains to concentration camps. With death on the daily periphery, the tight bond between loved ones will persevere in this heart wrenching series.

Along with King, Lerman, and Yaron, Hulu’s upcoming gripping drama will also star Henry-Lloyd Hughes (Indian Summers), Amit Rahav (Unorthodox), Sam Woolf (The Witcher), Michael Aloni (The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem), Moran Rosenblatt (Kiss Me Kosher), Eva Feiler (Urban Legends), Lior Ashkenazi (Perfect Strangers), and Robin Weigert (Smile).

Who’s Behind 'We Were the Lucky Ones'?

Trading in hilarity for historical drama, The Morning Show and Julia producer, Erica Lipez joins the creative team as the showrunner and executive producer. Lipez also penned the adaptation’s screenplay. Along with her current work on the two comedy products, Lipez also holds credits backing dramas like Bates Motel and Tell Me Your Secrets both as a producer and a writer. Known by theater nerds everywhere as the director of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musicals In the Heights and Hamilton, Thomas Kail joins the series as its director. Like Lipez, Kail also joins as an executive producer alongside Old 320 Sycamore’s Jennifer Todd and Adam Milch. Hunter serves as a co-executive producer.

As of right now, no further information surrounding We Were the Lucky Ones has been revealed but stay tuned to Collider for more information. Following its three-episode premiere on March 28, new installments will air weekly. See the new images above.