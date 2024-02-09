The Big Picture Joey King and Logan Lerman star in Hulu's We Were The Lucky Ones , a series based on a true story of a Jewish family torn apart during World War II.

The series is based on the bestselling book by Georgia Hunter and promises to be an emotional and heart-wrenching tale.

The new trailer reveals the devastating impact of war and is likely to leave viewers reaching for the tissues.

Joey King and Logan Lerman are in a war zone in the new trailer of Hulu’s We Were The Lucky Ones. The series, based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling book of the same name, will chronicle the true tale of a Jewish family torn apart at the beginning of World War II.

The trailer starts with happy times, but things take a turn when the war breaks out and Addy (Lerman) decides to return to his family. Overall, the trailer gives off hope in hard times as we see the time flying by, people getting old, and the family struggling to reunite. It sets the right tone for the series with its period-accurate setting, costumes, and some heart-wrenching performances.

What to Expect From ‘We Were The Lucky Ones’

From the trailer, it seems the limited series We Were the Lucky Ones will follow its source material closely. Fans will see the family’s life before, during, and after the war that will rip them apart and engulf the world along with them. The story chronicles multiple generations of one family who are struggling to reunite,

The series aims to demonstrate how in the “face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive.” The series also pays tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds. The series is executive produced and written by Erica Lipez, who also serves as showrunner, while Thomas Kail directs and executive produces. Along with King and Lerman, the series also stars Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert.

The first three episodes of We Were the Lucky Ones will premiere on March 28 on Hulu, followed by new episodes released weekly thereafter. You can check out the new trailer below: