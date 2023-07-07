There have been many wealthy characters to grace TV screens over the years. The 1% are taking over television. With the emergence of shows like The White Lotus, TV shows about rich people are becoming more mainstream.

Some are new money while others have had money in their families for generations. From the town of Riverdale to New York City, fans will find characters who aren't afraid to flaunt their wealth.

10 Hiram P. Lodge - 'Riverdale'

Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) is Riverdale's richest man and the CEO of Lodge Industries. He is a shady entrepreneur, and spent some time in jail for fraud and embezzlement. Hiram isn't afraid to do illegal things to get his money as he even went as far to sell drug and make deals with mob bosses.

Hiram loves to spend money on Veronica and Hermoine Lodge. His extravagate gifts for his family including, but not limited to: Fabergé eggs, jewelry, and clothes. The Lodges live in a lavish apartment, and have access to a butler, Smithers. Even though he is a big spender, he manages to find ways to grow his businesses and keep the money flowing into the Lodge family.

9 Philip Banks - 'Bel-Air'

In the Bel-Air reboot, Philip Banks (Adrian Holmes) is a lawyer and husband of Vivian Banks. He has three children: Hilary Banks, Carlton Banks, and Ashley Banks, He didn't grow up rich, and made his way to wealth after he obtained his law degree from a prestigious college.

Philip Banks and his family live in a big mansion in Bel-Air. Philip provides his children, Will, and Vivian, with whatever they need, no matter the cost. The Banks family relies on their house manager, Geoffrey, to help them with everyday tasks around the house (and even give some life advice on occasion).

8 Amy Lau - 'Beef'

Amy Lau is a self-made entrepreneur who built her wealth through her business, Kōyōhaus. She is married to George Nakai, who is the son of a famous designer, and has daughter named June.

Amy lives in a beautiful house with George and June. She always wears high-end fashionable clothes. Amy has a personal assistant, Mia, who helps her with business and life tasks. Amy and George both enjoy living a lavish lifestyle, and wants to sell her company to make even more money.

7 Carrie Bradshaw - 'Sex and the City'

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is a writer known for her column "Sex and the City." In her column, she details her dating life in NYC. She is close with friends with Miranda Hobbes, Samantha Jones, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Carrie lives in an expensive lifestyle in New York City, one of the most expensive cities in the world. She wears designer clothes and loves to spend money on designer shoes like Louboutins and Jimmy Choos. She lives in a pricey brownstone, with a closet that are the size of bedrooms.

6 Loretha "Cookie" Lyon - 'Empire'

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) cofounded Empire Entertainment with her ex-husband, Lucious Lyon. After she gets out of prison, she is determined to get back to work at Empire. She reconnects with her sons, and hustles to get what she wants, whether it is helping her clients get record deals or managing her list of talent.

Cookie didn't grow up rich. She built up her money in the music industry and owns half of Empire Entertainment. Like Carrie Bradshaw, Cookie's wardrobe is full of expensive and eye-catching clothing.

5 Rebecca Welton - 'Ted Lasso'

Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) is the owner of AFC Richmond. The team was originally owned by her ex-husband, Rupert Mannion. Rebecca hires Ted Lasso to coach the team. At first, she wants to make the team fail, but she gradually decides to keep investing in Ted and the soccer players.

Rebecca's divorce from her rich husband, Rupert Mannion, resulted in a nice settlement. Along with that money, she continues to build her wealth and live a lavish lifestyle through her investments in AFC Richmond. Her wardrobe is full of expensive clothing, and she drives an expensive car (when she isn't taking a limo).

4 Queen Charlotte - 'Bridgerton'

Queen Charlotte is the leader of the 'ton' in Bridgerton. Her family arraigned for her to marry King George III. She is well respected among the ton. Every year, she throws a party to celebrate the debut of each social season, and crowns one lucky lady as the season's "incomparable."

Queen Charlotte has multiple houses, dogs, and servants. Her wardrobe consists of stunning jewelry pieces, and dresses made of luxury fabrics. She spends money on hosting fancy balls for the 'ton.' These parties involve lots of food, drinks, and expensive decorations.

3 Tayna McQuoid - 'White Lotus'

Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) is a heiress who loves to spend money. She loves to travel, and is a loyal customer of The White Lotus resort franchise.

Tanya didn't have to work for her wealth; she inherited it from her father. She uses her money to win people over. When she isn't blowing money on friendships, she is indulging in whatever she wants—food, drinks, excursions, and spa days.

2 Molly Novak - 'Loot'

Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) divorced her very rich husband, and got an $87 billion settlement. After the divorce, she doesn't know what to do with herself, and wants to find purpose in her life. Molly decides to reconnect with a charity that she established a long time ago.

Molly loves to make (and spend) money. She isn't ashamed that she has a taste for expensive things. She has a private plane, a massive mansion (known as "The One" in real life), and even a family home in San Bernardo.

1 Logan Roy - 'Succession'

Logan Roy is the founder of Waystar Roco, a media company. He is the leader of the Roy family, and is married to Marcia Roy. When Logan discovers that his health is deteriorating, he knows that he must choose a successor to run his company.

Logan Roy is very, very rich, and there is no denying that he is in the 1%. The character of Logan Roy is based off of Rupert Murdoch. Logan's networth is $1 billion. His assets include several mansions (including a getaway in the Hamptons), a yacht, a private jet, a soccer team (Hearts FC), and tons of pricey antiques.

