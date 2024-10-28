If you’re on the hunt for a fun, creative, terrifying, and downright unsettling newer horror film, and you turn to one of your genre-obsessed pals for some advice, it’s likely Barbarian will be on that list. Smart, well-penned, and perfectly performed with a touch of humor, Zach Cregger’s 2022 feature sits with a Certified Fresh rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. And, like we said, turn to one of your friends who knows the genre inside and out for your next movie. That’s precisely what Josh Brolin (Outer Range) says that he did after checking out Cregger’s electrifying feature.

While at New York Comic Con, Collider’s Steve Weintraub talked with Brolin, and he opened about his involvement with Cregger’s upcoming movie, Weapons. He revealed the moment he knew it was too good to pass up. Reflecting on the first time he watched Barbarian, the Avengers: Infinity War star said that although he “really loved it”, he was admittedly "kind of an old-school guy." Turning to the younger generation for their input, Brolin said,

“So I called my daughter, and I was like, ‘What do you think of this movie Barbarian?’ She was like, 'Oh my god! That’s the greatest…' And she went off.”

And with that, he was sold. The actor said that after hearing his daughter gush about Cregger’s work and reading the script for Weapons, it was a done deal.

"It’s one of those scripts that’s a new thing. Once in a while, you have a new voice, and new voices are scary. Imagine Scorsese when he was doing Taxi Driver and Mean Streets, and people were like, 'What is this? I love it.' You get a new voice. Zach Cregger is a new voice… [Weapons is] just really smartly designed. Once in a while, you throw the dice, and you hope that somebody is truly a new voice and a great filmmaker. We'll see."

Who Will Join Josh Brolin in ‘Weapons’?

Close

Along with The Mad Titan himself, who stepped into the project after Pedro Pascal’s departure, Weapons will feature a star-studded cast that includes Julia Garner (Ozark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Austin Abrams (Do Revenge), Amy Madigan (Field of Dreams), and June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie). Sticking with close collaborators, Cregger also produces the project alongside Vertigo’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon as well as BoulderLight Pictures’ J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules. Details about the film’s plot are currently under wraps.

Weapons is set for release on January 16, 2026. Stay with Collider for the latest information. You can, of course, watch Brolin as Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

