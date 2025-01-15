To kick off 2025, the eyes of horror fans are currently glued to Wolf Man, Leigh Whannell's reimagining of the classic Universal horror flick starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner. For Garner, however, there's another genre project to look forward to that isn't too far off — Weapons. The much-anticipated film hails from Zach Cregger, who kicked the door to the horror community down and loudly proclaimed his presence in 2022 with the excellent Barbarian, which mixed tense scares with a bit of humor for an instant classic. Much of the team behind that breakout flick will be back for the follow-up too and, according to Garner, it captures much of the same feeling that made the director's first hit so unique.

Garner sat down for an interview with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, during which she was asked about what made Weapons stand out from other horror projects when it came to storytelling. The few plot details we have thus far sound more far-reaching than a typical genre film. It consists of multiple interrelated stories told from different perspectives and centers around the late-night disappearances of local school-age kids, police corruption, blood rituals, religious abuse, generational guilt, and more, located around one small community in Florida. Still, it will continue Garner's recent genre streak following Wolf Man and the Rosemary's Baby prequel Apartment 7A. While the Ozark star wasn't able to go in-depth on Weapons and its plot compared to the rest of the genre, she described it by saying "It's not a proper horror movie," before teasing how it relates to the director and his previous work.

"It feels very Zach Cregger in that element," Garner said. "There are some comedic elements to it. Barbarian felt like that as well." When Nemiroff brought up how the director's first film had such a singular feeling as well, the Emmy-winner concurred and added, "This also feels like that, so I'm excited. I'm excited for people to see it and hear their response." Cregger seems to be developing a signature style and, like Barbarian, his latest will be one that will have to be seen unspoiled to get the full effect of whatever the director has in store.

Who Else Will Appear With Garner in 'Weapons'?

Close

The success of Barbarian drew in another cast packed with stars for Cregger to work with. Garner wasn't the only one praising his work either. Her co-star and Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, who has his plate full of massive roles right now with Wake Up Dead Man and The Running Man on the horizon, previously recounted his conversations with Cregger to Collider's Steve Weintraub and said "I’m serious when I say I think it’s a really brilliant design of a script. Brilliant." Garner and Brolin came aboard following the departure of Renate Reinsve and Pedro Pascal, the latter of whom Garner would go on to work with on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Following the overhaul, the rest of the cast was fleshed out with Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, Austin Abrams, Amy Madigan, and June Diane Raphael.

Weapons is currently set to premiere on January 16, 2026. Stay tuned here at Collider for more information on Cregger's hotly-anticipated new feature. In the meantime, Garner can be seen in theaters in Wolf Man starting January 17 and don't miss Garner's full episode of Collider Ladies Night.

