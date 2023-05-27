There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Zach Cregger’s latest project, Weapons. Cregger, who started out as a main cast member and director for the comedy series The Whitest Kids U’Know, made a big splash last year with his first horror movie debut, Barbarian. New Line Cinema acquired the rights for the original screenplay of Weapons, written and set to be directed and produced by Zach Cregger.

With so many details about the upcoming film being kept a secret, the rumor mill has churned out a lot of speculation as well. This article will help you determine fact from fiction and learn everything there is to know about Weapons.

When Will Weapons Come Out?

As of right now, there is no set release date for when Weapons will be hitting theaters. The film will likely have a potential fall theatrical release if all goes well with filming and post-production. Filming is set to commence later this year in the fall.

With high expectations placed on Zach Cregger has to be careful not to disappoint his eager (and growing) fanbase, so he will have to take his time with this project and not rush through it just to quench the thirst of anticipating audiences. This project was highly sought after by multiple studios and streaming services during a bidding war earlier this year, with New Line Cinema ultimately winning out. Considering Barbarian was created on a $4.5 million dollar budget and took home over $45.4 million dollars at the box office, it makes sense why other parties were so keen to work with Cregger on this movie.

We also know that the film will receive an exclusive theatrical release, as part of an agreement between Cregger and Warner Bros.

What Is Weapons About?

Exact plot details have yet to be released, but we do know that Cregger is sticking to his latest favorite genre, horror. Weapons will also have a combination of drama and mystery involved in the story, creating an “inter-related multi-story horror epic” of sorts. Following the success of Barbarian, New Line Cinema’s President and Chief Creative Officer, Richard Brener, has stated that Zach Cregger

“...can create a visceral theatrical experience for audiences and that he commands every tool in the filmmaker tool belt. We couldn’t be happier that he, Roy and Miri, and J.D. and Rafi chose New Line to be the home of his next film, and hope it is the first of many to come.”

Several reports have compared the film's script to the Paul Thomas Anderson film Magnolia. The Hollywood Reporter has said that the film will revolve around "the disappearance of high schoolers in a small town."

Who Will Star in Weapons?

He crushed our hearts as Prince Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones before swooping into the Star Wars universe as The Mandalorian. He kept his nose (mostly) clean as he hunted down Pablo Escobar in Narcos, and most recently, he’s proven himself to be a not-so-fun-guy while he battles the fungi-infected as Joel in The Last of Us. Is there anything that Pedro Pascal cannot do? It was just recently announced that Pascal was set to star in Weapons, but details about his role and character remain a mystery at this time. Joining Pedro Pascal in the cast is Renate Reinsve. Reinsve is a Norwegian actress who is best known for The Worst Person In The World, Oslo, August 31st, and Welcome to Norway. In addition to signing onto this project, Pascal announced recently that he has also joined the cast for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel.

Is There A Trailer?

Unfortunately, there are no trailers or production images yet, as the film is still in pre-production. Filming is set to begin this fall, so hopefully we'll get some new details around that time. One thing we do know for sure is that when New Line Cinema acquired the rights to the screenplay, they also included stipulations that guaranteed greenlighting and theatrical release, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Who Is Making Weapons?

As previously mentioned, Zach Cregger is writing, directing, and producing Weapons for Warner Bros and New Line. Cregger is also rejoined by his producing team from Barbarian, Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo, and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures.

Part of the deal that Cregger struck with the studio was to receive a guaranteed green light on the film, a theatrical release, and pending a certain goal is met in test screenings, final cut on the film. Warner Bros is betting big on Cregger, with two other projects the Cregger will be involved in including the haunted house horror story Occupant and the sci-fi horror flick Companion, which stars Jack Quaid.

In the meantime, while we await more juicy morsels of information about Weapons, you can refresh your memory of Cregger’s writing and directing skills by watching Barbarian. He stated that the screenplay for that film originally started out as a simple writing exercise based on a concept from Gavin de Becker’s self-help book, The Gift of Fear: Survival Signals That Protect Us from Violence. One section of the book highlights the red flags that women sometimes ignore when interacting with men on a day-to-day basis and how they should learn to trust their intuition or “gut feeling” more often to keep themselves out of harm’s way.

Cregger also stated that as he began to write the opening scene, where a woman arrives at a double-booked AirBnB, he wanted to throw as many red flags as possible in the least amount of time. During a Boo Crew Podcast interview, he said “I just wanted to write a fun scene for myself, and it ended up being something that hooked me, and I didn’t know where it was going, and then it turned into a feature film.” Audiences certainly did not know what to expect and fortunately, word spread quickly after the initial release that this movie was best received when viewers “went in blind,” knowing little to nothing about the plot.

Stay tuned here for any updates regarding production or casting announcements for Weapons, as this article will be updated as they come out.