First Clip from ‘Weathering with You’ Teases Makoto Shinkai’s Follow-up to ‘Your Name’

Weathering with You, the newest release from Your Name director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura, held its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Rafael Motamayor called it “a beautiful film with breathtaking animation, a story and soundtrack that will make you cry oceans, and a cast of wonderful and charming characters” in his review. Now, you can get a glimpse at the acclaimed film courtesy of the first clip from the English-language release, courtesy of GKIDS. It offers the perfect tease that showcases exactly what Rafael highlighted in his praise for the film. Check it out below!

Weathering with You is Japan’s official submission for the Academy Award for Best International Film at the 92nd Academy Awards and has already grossed over $125 million USD to date in its initial Japanese release. GKIDS and Fathom Events present special Fan Preview Screenings of Weathering with You on January 15th & 16th before the film opens nationwide on January 17th; click here for tickets and locations. And here’s a look at the recently announced English voice cast (in order of appearance):

Brandon Engman – Hodaka

– Hodaka Ashley Boettcher – Hina

– Hina Lee Pace – Suga

– Suga Alison Brie – Natsumi

– Natsumi Emeka Guindo – Nagi

– Nagi Riz Ahmed – Takai

– Takai Vinnie Penna – Kimura

– Kimura Mike Pollock – Yasui

– Yasui Barbara Goodson – Tachibana

Here’s the first clip featuring the English cast of Weathering with You below:

And, in case you missed it, here’s the English trailer for the anime feature film: