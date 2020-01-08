First Clip from ‘Weathering with You’ Teases Makoto Shinkai’s Follow-up to ‘Your Name’
Weathering with You, the newest release from Your Name director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura, held its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Rafael Motamayor called it “a beautiful film with breathtaking animation, a story and soundtrack that will make you cry oceans, and a cast of wonderful and charming characters” in his review. Now, you can get a glimpse at the acclaimed film courtesy of the first clip from the English-language release, courtesy of GKIDS. It offers the perfect tease that showcases exactly what Rafael highlighted in his praise for the film. Check it out below!
Weathering with You is Japan’s official submission for the Academy Award for Best International Film at the 92nd Academy Awards and has already grossed over $125 million USD to date in its initial Japanese release. GKIDS and Fathom Events present special Fan Preview Screenings of Weathering with You on January 15th & 16th before the film opens nationwide on January 17th; click here for tickets and locations. And here’s a look at the recently announced English voice cast (in order of appearance):
- Brandon Engman – Hodaka
- Ashley Boettcher – Hina
- Lee Pace – Suga
- Alison Brie – Natsumi
- Emeka Guindo – Nagi
- Riz Ahmed – Takai
- Vinnie Penna – Kimura
- Mike Pollock – Yasui
- Barbara Goodson – Tachibana
Here’s the first clip featuring the English cast of Weathering with You below:
And, in case you missed it, here’s the English trailer for the anime feature film:
GKIDS proudly presents the highly-anticipated new film from director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura, the creative team behind the critically-acclaimed, global smash hit Your Name.
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…
- FOX Orders Stop-Motion Holiday Special for “Not So Silent Nights” from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
- Justin Roiland & Stoopid Buddy Stoodios to Bring Claymation Series 'Gloop World' to Quibi
- 'Missing Link' Review: LAIKA's Excellent Adventure Film Is the Most Accessible Yet
- ‘Frozen II’ Is Officially the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time
- 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Revisited for Its 15th Anniversary | Saturday Mourning Cartoons