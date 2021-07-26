We've been provided with an exclusive essay by Makoto Shikai about what it means for filmmakers to make movies about climate change and the younger generation and why he made Weathering With You. His highly successful follow-run to the anime phenomenon You Name, Weathering With You follows a teen named Hodaka who runs away from his rural home and ends up in Tokyo, where he falls for an orphan girl who can control the weather with her prayers.

The film has breathtaking animation, a catchy and electrifying soundtrack composed by the Japanese band Radwimps. Still, a common criticism of Weathering With You was the way the film sort of tip-toed around the topic of climate change while seemingly saying nothing about it. In my review of the film, I wrote that Shinkai "wraps the story in a conflicting view of climate change that feels like an unnecessary red herring for a film that seems to want to talk to current generations about something important but never starts a conversation."

Now, GKIDS is bringing Weathering With You back to cinemas tomorrow, July 27, for one night only. To celebrate the occasion, we are exclusively sharing a new essay written by Shinkai himself, where he explains why he wanted to make a film about climate change that doesn't just force young people to fight to reclaim a "balanced" world that their forefathers destroyed, but one where the teenage characters actively choose the world they want to live it, for good and bad.

Image via GKIDS, Toho Company

RELATED: ‘Weathering With You’ Review: A Beautiful but Flawed Film about Romance and Climate Change

OBJECTIVE OF THIS FILM – A BOY AND A GIRL CHOOSING CRAZY WEATHER

Makoto Shinkai

Something is going wrong.

The World has turned weird.

Many stories start that way. There are many representative myths about the weather – it stops raining one day, or it rains non-stop. The solution is inevitably a human sacrifice. There are old tales of a girl being buried as an offering, or an action story in which she is rescued, and the villain substituted in her place. In any case, the ending finds a balance regained between Man and Nature, and the crazy world is restored to normality.

We all grew up with such moral parables. Even in contemporary manga and games, the dominant theme is always restoring the world to what it was. This is because these stories are overwhelmingly “righteous.” From ancient times until the present day, humans have been powerless in the face of nature, and they have desperately desired balance – they have striven for it, and lived cautiously. Otherwise, they would not have been able to survive.

However, hasn’t the “righteousness” of these stories left us empty and stifled?

This might sound crude, but let’s apply these parables in the real world.

For example, the world “turning weird” is climate change. The righteous storyline would be an international treaty on climate change, such as COP21. However, quite a few leaders have claimed that this is unnecessary, and they are enjoying huge support. So, is this story going to have a happy ending, in which the world reclaims its balance and stability? Many people must already be feeling that is unlikely. The righteous story rings hollow.

Something is going wrong.

The world is turning weird.

The climate is going haywire. The world is drifting towards exclusionism, and the internet that was supposed to liberate us has become a device for shaming and idiocy, while the ground of Japan is shaking. And as far as I can see, speaking as a middle-aged man, this is what we chose for ourselves.

We didn’t stop it, and that means we chose it. But for the young audience, the people for whom we are supposed to be making films, this is a world in which they never had a choice. Before they could have a say, the world was already going crazy.

That’s why I feel it’s wrong for us, people making films for a younger audience, to force a story on them now about reclaiming the balance of the world. That is too egoistic and irresponsible. What, then, can we say to that audience?

At the end of this story, the boy will shout: “The weather can stay crazy!”

Responding to his cry, the girl will actively choose to live in a crazy world.

I want to make a film where a boy and girl actively choose that world. Let’s depict a couple who will head towards a place of no return, brightly and positively. And if the audience share their choice with surprise and sympathy, we will be able to find a meaning in making this unrighteous story into a film of our times.

Image via GKIDS

Weathering With You is playing in cinemas around the country tomorrow, July 27.

KEEP READING: ‘Belle’ Review: A Beautiful Update of the Tale as Old as Time for the Extremely Online Generation | Cannes 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Sandman: Act II': Audible and DC Announce Release Date and New Cast The audio drama's second volume follows hot on the heels of its record-breaking first installment.

Read Next