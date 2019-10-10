First Trailer for ‘Weathering with You’ Brings the Anime Sensation Stateside

0

Your Name writer-director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura are hoping that lightning strikes twice. The worldwide sensation that was their 2016 anime feature quickly rose up the ranks of the Best Films Ever Made even as it climbed the box office charts. Now, their follow-up feature and Japan’s top-grossing film of the year, Weathering with You, is headed to Western shores in early 2020. A new trailer from GKIDS is here to celebrate that.

Weathering with You is a love story between an isolated village boy who ran away to Tokyo in hopes of a brighter future and a strong-willed girl with the curious ability to clear gloomy, rainy skies. It’s already the official entry for the 2020 Oscars as Best International Feature Film, and it recently screened during TIFF. Look for it in U.S. theaters on January 17th, and get your first look at the film with the trailer below:

OPENS JANUARY 17 Follow GKIDS for the latest updates: http://weatheringwithyoumovie.com

SYNOPSIS

GKIDS proudly presents the highly-anticipated new film from director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura, the creative team behind the critically-acclaimed, global smash hit Your Name. The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…

About GKIDS

GKIDS is a producer and distributor of award-winning feature animation for both adult and family audiences. Since 2010, the company has scored an astounding 11 Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations with The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012, Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Song of the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016, My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, The Breadwinner in 2018, and Mirai in 2019. GKIDS also handles North American distribution for the famed Studio Ghibli library of films, one of the world’s most coveted animation collections with titles Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and others. GKIDS also produces the annual LA-based film festival, ANIMATION IS FILM, which embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form and is a vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of their work to the fullest range of expression of which medium is capable.

About Toho Co., Ltd.