Here’s How to Vote for Collider in the Webby Awards for Comedy Longform Video

Collider has been nominated in two categories at the 24th Annual Webby Awards, Comedy Longform (Video) and General Video (Weird). Our “Above the Line: A Deepfake Roundtable” is up for the longform comedy category alongside nominees like Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, web series turned Netflix show Special, Comedy Central’s Your Worst Fears Confirmed, and Youtube’s Escape the Night. You can vote for us by heading right here.

Hosted by Mark Ellis, the video sees deepfake versions of pop culture icons George Lucas (played by Josh Robert Thompson), Tom Cruise (played by Evan Ferrante), Ewan McGregor (played by Jamie Costa), Robert Downey Jr. (played by Jeff Richards), and Jeff Goldblum (also Thompson) sitting down for a lively discussion about the future of cinema.

Founded in 1996, the Webby Awards are presented by the 2,000+ members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and aim to honor “excellence on the internet”. Past winners include Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show, and Hasan Minhaj‘s Patriot Act.

Check out our Webby-nominated video below, and again, head here to vote. Voting officially closes on May 7th. Here is the full list of nominees for the 2020 Webby Awards, which will present winners live (from home) on May 19th.

A special message from "George Lucas" reminding you to cast a #Webbys vote for Collider in this year's @TheWebbyAwards! VOTE NOW: https://t.co/pvQpsXlaKa pic.twitter.com/ggVIRb6j16 — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) April 30, 2020